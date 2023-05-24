Ray Stevenson Describes Upcoming 'Star Wars' Role in One of His Final Interviews Before His Death

Ray Stevenson's publicist confirmed his death at age 58 with PEOPLE on Monday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 12:35 PM
Ray Stevenson attends the Ahsoka panel at Start Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 08, 2023 in London, England.
Photo:

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Ray Stevenson, who died at age 58 on Sunday, will appear posthumously in the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series Ashoka. In one of his final interviews before his death, the actor described his character as "stoically lethal."

The late actor appeared at the Star Wars Celebration convention in April, where he offered some insight into his character Baylan Skroll while speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment.

"Nothing scary about Baylan," Stevenson said of the role. The character appears to be set up as something of an antagonist for Ashoka star Rosario Dawson as she reprises her role as Ashoka Tano from The Mandalorian in the series.

"I think the exciting thing is to see and feel where this journey goes and how it’s impacting his journey," he told the outlet. "Basically, if you’re in his way, he’ll politely request you get out of it, and if you don’t, you’ll be removed."

"But there’s no malevolence there," Stevenson added of Baylan, who is seen wielding a red lightsaber and dueling with Ashoka in the series' teaser trailer. "There’s no, like, you want to slaughter the world. There’s something other driving him.... He’s not quite good. But he’s not great."

RELATED: All the Revelations from the Star Wars Celebration Convention — Including Info on New Series

Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) in Lucasfilm's AHSOKA

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Prior to filming a live-action Star Wars role, Stevenson had made his way into the franchise with past voice appearances as a character named Gar Saxon in the Rebels and Clone Wars animated television series. At the Star Wars Celebration convention, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter that "getting to wield the light saber is just the best feeling in the world" while speaking of his role in Ashoka.

“The first time they handed it to me for the camera test, I couldn’t help myself, I made the noise," he told the outlet at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stevenson's publicist confirmed his death with PEOPLE on Monday, though no further information concerning his cause of death was available at the time.

The actor died three days prior to his 59th birthday. Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported Monday that Stevenson was hospitalized following an illness while he filmed an upcoming movie titled Cassino on Ischia on the island of Ischia prior to his death.


HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 10: Actor Ray Stevenson at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
Rich Polk/Getty

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Reprises 'Star Wars' Role as 'Ahsoka' — Watch the Trailer

Aside from his Ashoka role and Cassino in Ischia, Stevenson's upcoming movie Gateway to the West had entered post-production at the time of his death, according to his IMDb profile.

In the year prior to Stevenson's death, the actor starred as the antagonist Governor Buxton in the crossover 2022 Bollywood hit RRR, as well as in the films Memory and Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday.

Ashoka begins streaming on Disney+ in August.

Related Articles
Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Is 'Super Happy' for Dad Johnny Depp After Cannes Standing Ovation
Jodi Benson
Original Ariel Jodi Benson Feels Updates to ‘Little Mermaid’ Were Necessary: ‘Times Change’ (Exclusive)
Pat Carroll and Ursula Melissa McCarthy
Original Little Mermaid Jodi Benson Says Pat Carroll Would ‘Love’ Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula (Exclusive)
Credit: Courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office â Alec Baldwin Seen Holding Gun Used in Rust Shooting in Newly Released Footage from Investigation
Alec Baldwin Says It Was 'Nothing Less Than a Miracle' That 'Rust' Movie Completed Filming
Halle Bailey as Disney's flesh-and-blood, water-and-land Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. Â© 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' PEOPLE Review: Halle Bailey Gives a Star-Making Performance as Ariel
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp 'Doing Fantastic' After Cannes Appearance: 'He Is Much Happier' Now, Says Source (Exclusive)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 10: Actor Ray Stevenson at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
Ray Stevenson, 'Thor' and 'Divergent' Actor, Dead at 58
Natalie Portman, STAR WARS: EPISODE I - THE PHANTOM MENACE
Natalie Portman Says She's 'Open' to Reprising 'Star Wars' Role: 'No One's Ever Asked Me to Return'
The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Natalie Portman Says Women Are 'Expected to Behave' Differently Than Men at Cannes
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender attend the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)
Alicia Vikander Walks Cannes Carpet with Husband Michael Fassbender at Premiere for 'Firebrand'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 24: (L-R) Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Anyone But You" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sydney Sweeney Says Filming 'Anyone But You' with Glen Powell Included 'Laughter 24-7' (Exclusive)
Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington Double Talk
Zoe Saldaña Talks 'Special' Reunion with Cast in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Blu-Ray Content (Exclusive)
Meadow Walker
Vin Diesel & More 'Fast X' Stars on What Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow's Cameo Means to Them (Exclusive)
Robert De Niro Premieres New Movie with Martin Scorsese at Cannes After Welcoming Baby Daughter
Robert De Niro Premieres New Movie with Martin Scorsese at Cannes After Welcoming Baby Daughter
FAST X, Fast & Furious 10
'Fast X' Cameos: All the Surprise Appearances in the Star-Studded 'Fast & Furious' Sequel (Spoiler Alert!)
Auli'i Cravalho
Auliʻi Cravalho Not Reprising Moana Role in Live-Action Version: 'Honored to Pass This Baton'