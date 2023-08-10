Ray Liotta Said He'd Never Seen 'Field of Dreams' Three Years Before His Death: 'I Don't Know Why'

Shortly before his death, Ray Liotta had still not seen one of his most cherished films.

In a posthumous interview with Liotta published by Deadline on Wednesday over a year after his death at the age of 67, Liotta revealed that circumstances kept him from watching one his earlier classics, Field of Dreams.

“You know, I’ve actually never seen the movie,” Liotta admitted to the outlet in an interview conducted three years before his death, at age 64, per the outlet.

He said multiple factors played a role in him not being able to watch the film, including the fact that he had been in "the middle of doing Goodfellas" and because his mother, who was battling cancer at the time, fell ill during a screening of Field of Dreams with Ray and his family.

“My dad and my mom came, and we were watching it, and she just started not feeling well. Her lungs started getting… She felt the fluid coming. She was having trouble breathing, so we just left,” he recalled in the interview.

He noted that in the decades since, he hasn’t had the chance to watch the Kevin Costner-starring classic either.

“I don’t know why I’ve never seen it,” Liotta said. "It’s not like if I watched it, I’d cry.”

Liotta said that when he was making the film, he never knew it would become the beloved film it is now.

“You can’t tell. Not the way Field of Dreams and Goodfellas have aged,” he added. “Goodfellas, really, it’s been like 28, 30 years later and I have kids coming up to me as if the movie had just come out. These kids who see it when they’re old enough. That’s just unbelievable," he said.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at the age of 67 in May, 2022 while filming the movie Dangerous Waters.

Following his death, his Field of Dreams costar Costner wrote a tribute to the star noting that he “leaves an incredible legacy,” and said “he'll always be 'Shoeless Joe Jackson' in my heart."

The Yellowstone actor also shared a clip of the 1989 baseball classic. In the scene, Shoeless Joe Jackson (Liotta) hits the baseball twice. The first shot almost hits Ray Kinsella (Costner) before he swerves, while the second shot soars high and falls into the field of corn.

"What happened that moment in the film was real," Costner wrote of the scene, admitting that it was not planned and his reaction was genuine during filming. "God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray."

