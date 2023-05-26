Ray Liotta's Fiancée Marks 1 Year Since His Death: 'No Time Will Change a Loss So Great'

Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is getting candid about mourning the actor one year after his sudden death.

The Goodfellas star died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67 on May 26, 2022. On Friday, Nittolo, 48, shared photos on Instagram of herself spending time with Liotta, opening up about her experiences in the year since his death.

"A year ago today I was on a flight home from the Dominican Republic by myself in shock. My entire world unexpectedly turned upside down," she recalled. "I’ll never forget the beautiful woman, a complete stranger, who sat next to me and didn’t say a word. She gently grabbed and held my hand the entire flight as I cried and looked out the window."

"When we landed she looked at me and said everything is going to be ok. Your going to be ok," continued Nittolo. "I walked off the plane and met Rays sister for a connecting flight to LA and I don’t know what I would have done without Linda that night."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Nittolo said it's "been a heavy year of pain, heartache, healing, growing and accepting what is. Learning to smile at what was."

"It supposedly gets easier with time," she added. "No time will change a loss so great. You just learn to live with it and keep going, trusting that all will be ok."

She said Liotta's daughter Karsen and her four kids from a previous marriage (Dax, Chazz, Jade and Joey) "keep me going every single day." Nittolo also shared that her grandmother who helped raise her also died on the same day 20 years ago: "She was the other love of my life and one of my favorites of all time. Both on 5/26."

Karsen Liotta and Jacy Nittolo. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Last year, two days after Liotta's death, Nittolo wrote on Instagram, "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical."

"Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way," she wrote at the time. "He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement."