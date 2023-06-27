Ray Lewis' Son Ray Lewis III Is Laid to Rest in Emotional Ceremony: 'We Love You'

The 28-year-old son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis was found unresponsive at his Florida home on June 14

By
Published on June 27, 2023 11:24AM EDT
Ray Lewis III, after committing to the University of Miami, poses for a photo during a pre-national signing day event on Jan. 30, 2013, in Orlando, Florida
Photo:

Joshua C. Cruey/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty

Ray Lewis III has been laid to rest, one week after his sudden death.

A funeral service for the 28-year-old son of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis was held on Saturday at Calvary Orlando church in Florida, according to posts on social media.

The elder Lewis’ longtime friend, retired Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin was in attendance at the service and shared a photo of program on Instagram, along with a video from the service.

In an acknowledgement on the program, Ray, Tatyana McCall (Ray III's mother) and the family wrote, "Ray (Ray Ray) Lewis III's parents and family would like to express our dearest thanks to all of you for the love, support and kind deeds you've shown us during the loss of our loved one. Your kindness is deeply appreciated. It is our prayer that God surrounds you with grace, mercy and an overflow of blessings."

In the caption, Irvin, 57, wrote, "NO FATHER should ever have to bury his son!"

"There is NOT anything, anyone can say to ease this depth of pain. Just know this MY BROTHER, we love you and God has you."

In the wake of his death, other family members have shared their anguish while memorializing the former standout football player.

His younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, was among those loved ones who shared the news of his sibling's death in an emotional Instagram post.

"Really can't believe I'm evening typings this but RIP big brother 🕊 💫," Rahsaan wrote. "A true angel. I pray you're at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting."

He is survived by four other siblings including Rayshad Lewis, Ralin Lewis and sisters Diaymon Lewis and Kaitlin Lewis — most of whom also shared touching tributes to Ray III.

"Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart," Diaymon wrote. "You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace. "Fly high baby."

Ray Lewis III, left, and his father, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis Jr.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ray III was found unresponsive in a central Florida home on June 14, according to a police report from the Casselberry Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

Narcotics and alcohol were reportedly present at the scene, and among the items found were an anti-anxiety pill, a used needle and a plastic bag near a beer can, per police.

Lewis was pronounced dead after being taken to the local hospital by the Seminole County Fire Department.

Related Articles
Ahead of race weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway, Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto celebrated at Electric Jane in Nashville
Michael Jordan Enjoys Rare Date Night Out with Wife Yvette Prieto in Nashville
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan Among Investors for New British F1 Team
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan Join Up to Buy Stake in F1 Team Alpine Racing
Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman Calls 'BS' on Ex-Teammate's Story Claiming Rob Gronkowski Would 'Pass Out' at Patriots Facility
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during the WNBA media day at Footprint Center on May 03, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brittney Griner Makes WNBA All-Star Team in First Season Since Detainment: 'Another Moment…to Celebrate Her'
Brittany Mahomes Thanks Patrick for Being an Instagram Husband
Patrick Mahomes Squats to Get the Perfect Instagram Shots for Wife Brittany: '10/10 Husband'
Kenny Pickett (L) and Amy Paternoster the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party
Who Is Kenny Pickett's Wife? All About Amy Paternoster
Lance Armstrong attends Babes for Boobs Live Bachelor Auction Benefiting Susan G. Komen
Lance Armstrong Criticized for Questioning 'Fairness of Trans Athletes in Sport' After His Doping Ban
Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson speaks between the Tennessee Titans
NFL Broadcaster Charissa Thompson 'Immediately Started Bawling' Seeing Home Get Robbed on Phone Camera
NBA Draft Prospect, Scoot Henderson arrives to the arena before the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Scoot Henderson's Sister Designed His NBA Draft Outfit Using Their Family Gemstones: 'A Blessing' (Exclusive)
Angel Reese Congratulates Cousin Jordan Hawkins on NBA Draft Selection: 'So Proud of You'
Angel Reese Congratulates Cousin Jordan Hawkins After New Orleans Pelicans Draft Him: 'So Proud of You'
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States react with their team mates after the Ice Dance Free Dance during the World Team Trophy at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on April 14, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan
U.S. Figure Skating Team Still Doesn’t Have Medals 500 Days After Beijing Olympics Event
Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 26, 2022
Memphis G.M. ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Ja Morant’s Apology For Gun Incidents: ‘Ja Has to Prove It’
Gradey Dick poses for a portrait after being drafted number thirteen overall by the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023
Toronto Raptors Draft Pick Gradey Dick Goes Viral for 'Wizard of Oz'-Themed Ruby-Red Sequined Suit
Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University
Deion Sanders to Undergo Surgery for Blood Clots in Legs: 'I Believe in Staying Right'
Brandon Miller poses for a portrait after being drafted number two overall by the Charlotte Hornets
No. 2 Pick Brandon Miller Says NBA Fans Can Expect Him to Be 'a Winner' Next Season (Exclusive)
Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center
Victor Wembanyama Says His Dad Will Likely Be 'Most Emotional' Family Member During NBA Draft (Exclusive)