Ray Lewis' Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies at 28: 'I Pray You're at Peace Now,' Says Brother

"You put a smile on everybody's face," wrote rapper Yung Shad

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 08:48PM EDT
Ray Lewis III/Instagram
Ray Lewis III. Photo:

Instagram

Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and a former college football star himself, had died. He was 28, having only just celebrated a birthday on June 5.

The late athlete's younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, was among those loved ones who shared the news of his sibling's death on Thursday in an emotional Instagram post.

"Really can't believe I'm evening typings this but RIP big brother 🕊 💫," Rahsaan wrote. "A true angel. I pray you're at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting."

"I don't and I won't ever have the words man, 'cause this pain right here..." he said. "I love you, I love you, I love you 💫 ❤️."

Rahsaan, a graduate of the University of Kentucky who played on the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team, went on to say that his brother's niece "[is going to] miss you but she will hear about you over and over."

"Just watch over us all big bruh. Be our guardian," he wrote. "I promise, I'll make you smile and proud. ❤️."

Rahsaan Lewis/Instagram
Rahsaan Lewis' Instagram.

Rahsaan Lewis/Instagram

Details of Ray III's death are unknown. PEOPLE has reached out to reps for his father for comment.

He is survived by his five siblings, including brother Rashaan, Rayshad Lewis, Ralin Lewis as well as sisters Diaymon Lewis and Kaitlin Lewis — most of whom also shared touching tributes to Ray III on their social media pages Thursday night.

"Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart," Diaymon wrote. "You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace. "Fly high baby."

Added rapper Yung Shad in his own post: "RIP my big brother. Ain't really know words for this s----, just hope [you're] at peace now. I know you [were] hurting."

Dawn dawg this s--- can't be real," he said. "You put a smile on everybody's face."

Dyme Lewis/Instagram
Dyme Lewis.

Dyme Lewis/Instagram

Ray III started his football career as a running back at Lake Mary High School in Florida. After graduating in 2013, he followed in his father's footsteps, joining the Miami Hurricanes at the University of Miami.

Two years later, Lewis transferred to Coastal Carolina University, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program. His career there came to a halt in 2016 when he was dismissed from the team and the university after being indicted by a South Carolina grand jury on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual assault, the Orlando Sentinel reported. After a lengthy investigation, those charges were dropped by law enforcement.

He would later finish his college career off with the Virginia Union Panthers in 2017, and would go on to play indoor football for the Wyoming Mustangs in 2021.

Ray Lewis III, left, and his father, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis Jr.
Ray Lewis III and his father.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Diego Ryland, Virginia Union associate head coach, told TMZ that Ray III was a "great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray."

"Two RIP posts for my former players back to back," Mark James, Lewis’ coach at Virginia Union, wrote. "Young man it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray May God bless your family. Great young man."

Aside from football, Ray III was an aspiring rapper, dropping singles and music videos on his social media account over the past few years.

Related Articles
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman at NBA Finals Game, UFC Star Denies Allegations
Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during Game Six of the 1998 NBA Finals on June 14, 1998
Michael Jordan’s 'Flu Game' Sneakers He Once Traded to Ball Boy Sell for $1.38 Million
Aja Wilson, Joe Biden
WNBA's A'ja Wilson Calls Out Joe Biden's Tweet Congratulating Golden Knights — and Lack of Aces' White House Trip
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal Pays for a Family's Washer and Dryer at Home Depot in Heartwarming Video: 'Bless You'
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Pitcher Liam Hendriks Says 'Baseball Is the Thing that Helped Me Get Back' from Stage-IV Cancer
Trevor Bauer shows his new uniform of Yokohama DeNA BayStars during a photo session of the news conference Friday, March 24, 2023, in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Pitcher Trevor Bauer Faces 4th Sex Assault Allegation, Allegedly Held Knife to Woman’s Throat
Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after winning Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals
Nuggets' Christian Braun Wins NBA Title a Year After Winning NCAA — and 3 High School Titles Before That!
Dion Stutts
U. Arkansas Football Recruit Dies in ATV Accident on Farm: 'He Had a Smile that Warmed Your Heart'
The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - Alex Honnold
'Free Solo' Star Alex Honnold Is Training for Next Climb with Unconventional Sport: Thumb Wrestling (Exclusive)
Keaton Winn #67 of the San Francisco Giants pitching in his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on June 13, 2023
San Francisco Giants Pitcher Makes MLB Debut in 1st Time Ever at Big League Ballpark
Travis Kelce Gets "Redemption" With a Successful First Pitch
Travis Kelce Gets 'Redemption' With Successful 1st Pitch, But Says He Almost 'Slipped' and Went Viral Again
Pedro Martinez
Baseball Legend Pedro Martinez Recalls Red Sox Fans' 'Long Years of Suffering' at 'Bucky F---ing Dent' Premiere (Exclusive)
Silver medallist USA's Tori Bowie celebrates after the Women's 100m Final during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 13, 2016.
Tori Bowie's Death During Childbirth Spotlights High Maternal Mortality Rate Among Black Women
Brittney Griner (42) warms up before a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks
Police Report Sheds Light on ‘Aggressive’ Man Who Accosted Brittney Griner at Airport
snoop dogg
Snoop Dogg Loses Bid to Buy NHL's Ottawa Senators
Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis
Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis Recalls Saving Children from Rip Current: '100% a Miracle' Nobody Died