Ray Lewis' Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies at 28: 'I Pray You're at Peace Now,' Says Brother

Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and a former college football star himself, had died. He was 28, having only just celebrated a birthday on June 5.

The late athlete's younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, was among those loved ones who shared the news of his sibling's death on Thursday in an emotional Instagram post.

"Really can't believe I'm evening typings this but RIP big brother 🕊 💫," Rahsaan wrote. "A true angel. I pray you're at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting."

"I don't and I won't ever have the words man, 'cause this pain right here..." he said. "I love you, I love you, I love you 💫 ❤️."

Rahsaan, a graduate of the University of Kentucky who played on the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team, went on to say that his brother's niece "[is going to] miss you but she will hear about you over and over."

"Just watch over us all big bruh. Be our guardian," he wrote. "I promise, I'll make you smile and proud. ❤️."

Rahsaan Lewis' Instagram. Rahsaan Lewis/Instagram

Details of Ray III's death are unknown. PEOPLE has reached out to reps for his father for comment.

He is survived by his five siblings, including brother Rashaan, Rayshad Lewis, Ralin Lewis as well as sisters Diaymon Lewis and Kaitlin Lewis — most of whom also shared touching tributes to Ray III on their social media pages Thursday night.

"Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart," Diaymon wrote. "You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace. "Fly high baby."

Added rapper Yung Shad in his own post: "RIP my big brother. Ain't really know words for this s----, just hope [you're] at peace now. I know you [were] hurting."

Dawn dawg this s--- can't be real," he said. "You put a smile on everybody's face."

Dyme Lewis. Dyme Lewis/Instagram

Ray III started his football career as a running back at Lake Mary High School in Florida. After graduating in 2013, he followed in his father's footsteps, joining the Miami Hurricanes at the University of Miami.

Two years later, Lewis transferred to Coastal Carolina University, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program. His career there came to a halt in 2016 when he was dismissed from the team and the university after being indicted by a South Carolina grand jury on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual assault, the Orlando Sentinel reported. After a lengthy investigation, those charges were dropped by law enforcement.

He would later finish his college career off with the Virginia Union Panthers in 2017, and would go on to play indoor football for the Wyoming Mustangs in 2021.



Ray Lewis III and his father. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Diego Ryland, Virginia Union associate head coach, told TMZ that Ray III was a "great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray."



"Two RIP posts for my former players back to back," Mark James, Lewis’ coach at Virginia Union, wrote. "Young man it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray May God bless your family. Great young man."

Aside from football, Ray III was an aspiring rapper, dropping singles and music videos on his social media account over the past few years.

