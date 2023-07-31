Ray Lewis' Son Ray Lewis III Cause of Death Found to Be Lethal Mix of Drugs

Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, died due to a deadly combination of drugs in his system, according to an autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the findings dated July 23 from Medical Examiner Districts 5 & 24 in Florida, Ray III died of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine intoxication. The manner of death was ruled as accidental.

Per a report from the Casselberry Police Department obtained by PEOPLE, Ray III, 28, was discovered unresponsive in a central Florida home on June 14. According to authorities, narcotics and alcohol were reportedly present at the scene. Among the items found were an anti-anxiety pill, a used needle and a plastic bag near a beer can.

Ray III was administered police “department-issued Narcan” for treatment of narcotic overdose by an officer, which yielded no response.

He was transported via the Seminole County Fire Department to the Advent Health Hospital in Altamonte Springs, per the police report, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time, the Casselberry Police Department said: "This investigation is closed. The evidence and witness accounts show this incident to be a tragic accident. Our sympathies go out to the Lewis family and friends.”

A June 24 funeral service was held for Ray III, whose father was a Baltimore Ravens linebacker and Super Bowl champion, at Calvary Orlando church in Florida, according to social media posts.

Ray, Tatyana McCall (Ray III's mother) and the family penned an acknowledgment in the service’s program, which read: "Ray (Ray Ray) Lewis III's parents and family would like to express our dearest thanks to all of you for the love, support and kind deeds you've shown us during the loss of our loved one. Your kindness is deeply appreciated. It is our prayer that God surrounds you with grace, mercy and an overflow of blessings."

At the service, Ray said about his son, per the New York Post: “We will see you again. 28 years, watching my first-born child… the referees thought I was crazy running up and down the sideline.”

“Everybody that’s here in this room today for my son, from the deepest corners of my family’s heart, thank you.”

Ray III is also survived by five siblings, including brothers Rahsaan Lewis, Rayshad Lewis and Ralin Lewis and sisters Diaymon Lewis and Kaitlin Lewis.

Rahsaan Lewis offered an emotional Instagram about his brother’s death: "Really can't believe I'm evening typings this but RIP big brother 🕊 💫"A true angel. I pray you're at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting."

In her social media post, Diaymon Lewis penned this tribute: "Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart. You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace. Fly high, baby.""

As reported by the Baltimore Sun, Lewis III played football for the University of Miami, Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union University. Two years ago, he played indoor football for the Wyoming Mustangs.

In 2010, Ray III once said to the Sun: “I would like to follow in [my father’s] footsteps. One day, I do have a dream of going into the NFL, but I also have a dream of making a difference in people’s lives outside the football field.”

