Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, was found unresponsive and administered Narcan before he was pronounced dead earlier this week, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

The Casselberry Police Department in Florida responded to a medical emergency call at 5:34 p.m. on Wednesday, and found the 28-year-old unresponsive in a central Florida home, per the department.

Lewis was reportedly not breathing when police arrived, and a friend was "screaming in the background he needs Narcan." An officer then deployed their "department-issued Narcan" — which is used for a narcotic overdose — to no response.

Narcotics and alcohol were reportedly present at the scene, and among the items found were an antianxiety pill, a used needle, and a plastic bag near a beer can, per police.

Lewis was pronounced dead after being taken to the local hospital by the Seminole County Fire Department.

"This investigation is closed. The evidence and witness accounts show this incident to be a tragic accident. Our sympathies go out to the Lewis family and friends," the department shared in a statement to PEOPLE. "An autopsy will need to be completed to determine the cause of death."

Ray Lewis III with father Ray Lewis. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Lewis began his football career as a running back at Lake Mary Preparatory School in Florida. He graduated in 2013 and joined the Miami Hurricanes at the University of Miami, before he transferred to Coastal Carolina University after two years. He was later dismissed from the team and the university after being indicted by a South Carolina grand jury on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual assault, per the Orlando Sentinel. The charges were eventually dropped by law enforcement.

He finished his college career with the Virginia Union Panthers in 2017, and played indoor football for the Wyoming Mustangs in 2021. He was also an aspiring rapper, dropping singles and music videos on his social media account.

As previously reported, the athlete's younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, shared the news of his sibling's death on Thursday via Instagram.



"Really can't believe I'm [even] typing this but RIP big brother 🕊 💫," Rahsaan wrote. "A true angel. I pray you're at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting."

He then added that his brother's niece "[is going to] miss you but she will hear about you over and over."

"Just watch over us all, big bruh. Be our guardian," he wrote. "I promise I'll make you smile and proud."

PEOPLE reached out to reps for Lewis' father for comment on Friday.

Lewis has five siblings — brothers Rahsaan, Rayshad Lewis and Ralin Lewis, and sisters Diaymon Lewis and Kaitlin Lewis — most of whom also shared tributes to their late brother on social media.

"Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart," Diaymon wrote. "You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace. "Fly high, baby."

