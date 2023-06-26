Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Reveal Their New Venture 'The Best Podcast Ever' (Exclusive)

"People we interview are f—ing loving it," singer and actress Raven-Symoné says with a chuckle via Zoom. She and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, who secretly tied the knot in 2020, are perched side-by-side on white sofa chairs in a bubblegum pink room at their Los Angeles home.



Decked out in comfort — they're sporting oversized hoodies and no makeup — the married couple are candid, hilarious and at ease as they open up about their new iHeartRadio podcast, The Best Podcast Ever.



"I feel like we make it really easy for people to talk to us. We are in our pajamas and don't feel stuck up or stuffy," says Raven-Symoné. " We always have fun, wife banter back and forth...." Jokes Pearman-Maday: "...and bicker the most."



Raven-SymonÃ© and Miranda Pearman-Maday. Gabe Sachs

At first, Raven-Symoné, 37, wasn't interested in creating the podcast. "But I won her over," says Pearman-Maday, 35. "I'm not going to say no to a new opportunity and adventure that reminds me of The View — but a lot healthier," says Raven-Symoné. Plus, the podcast has games and prizes — and she is a sucker for both.



The format of the show is a unique setup: the producer picks a random word for each episode using a spinning wheel, which they don't know beforehand. From there, it determines the conversation they will have with a different celebrity friend, including musical artists like Demi Lovato, Meghan Trainor, and JoJo Siwa, and actors and TV personalities like Howie Mandel, Adrienne Bailon, Daryl Sabara and more.



The off-the-cuff approach allows them to dig deep into their subject's fears and psyche and find humor in their offbeat stories. They explained that their goal was to become like Justin and Hailey Bieber — "but the gay version," quips Pearman-Maday. "And we are willing to share aspects of our lives publicly."



Every week, they'll have therapeutic chats with their guests and dish about random thoughts. So, if Tom Cruise were their guest (Raven-Symoné's pick) and "shoes" was the word of the day? "Maybe we'll talk about his daughter's shoes or the ones he had to wear on Mission Impossible," says Raven-Symoné.

Their guests have divulged the most unexpected anecdotes, including: Trainor being a huge Cheetah Girls fan, Keke Palmer being a psychic, Siwa — a self-proclaimed love-bomber — revealing what it was like after being robbed in May and Howie Mandel's affinity for talking while hanging upside down.

"I mean, Adrienne Bailon is grateful that her vagina is in one piece," says Pearman-Maday, hugging a lime-wedge throw pillow. "Who knows where that conversation can lead?"

Two years ago, the couple launched 8 PM!, a YouTube channel that gave insiders a look into their lives, including cooking, discussing mental health issues and providing beauty tips. Then, because they didn't have extra help, production stopped. Without all the stress, they had space to ask themselves: "What do we want to do next?"



"I think it's really important to show our generation a lesbian couple that's multiracial who can work together, tells the truth and doesn't sugar coat things with real sugar," says Raven-Symoné. "Obviously, we have our persona. But every day, you're getting us. It's what we want for our lives and the trajectory of our careers. I think it's special to see that. I mean, I didn't see that as a kid."



Growing up as a child on The Cosby Show and Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, Raven-Symoné went on to co-host The View for five seasons, acted in Cheetah Girls and Cheetah Girls 2, Fox drama Empire, Disney Channel's That's So Raven — and is currently starring, executive producing and directing its spin-off show Raven's Home (in its sixth season, which premiered April 9).

But she always knew Pearman-Maday's childhood dream was to work with her life partner.



"I think it's actually strengthening our relationship because we are not only having conversations on screen but also learning things about each other. I'm not worried it will affect our personal life," says Raven-Symoné. "Like even recently, Miranda learned about my hall pass that she never knew about." (Fans will have to tune in to find out more, she teases.)



"And I learned you love theme songs!" adds Pearman-Maday. "That's even cooler, and I didn't know that. I love working together. It's fun. I love doing most things with Raven, to be honest."



Says Raven-Symoné, looking over at her wife: "As do I. I love doing things with you, too."

Raven-SymonÃ© and Miranda Pearman-Maday. Gabe Sachs

Pearman-Maday grew up in the industry — her father worked on the Warner Brothers lot — and she saw how movies were made firsthand as a young child.

As she got older, she became a personal assistant and scheduled, managed and booked celebrities. But no matter how often Pearman-Maday explains her credentials, the Internet still gets it wrong: "I'm just pissed everyone thinks I'm a social media manager!"

She does, however, secure the talent for their podcast by DM'ing celebs on social media. Through the years, she's always felt more comfortable behind the scenes, she adds.



"My wife is a boss bitch," says Raven-Symoné. "She will do the job. She has longevity in the industry. As she's learning to be a star, she can implement it in a way that only certain people have that talent for. But these are the beginning stages, and it'll be amazing to see what she turns into later when she applies all of her knowledge."



While Raven-Symoné has often kept her personal life under wraps in the past, the couple say they're not shying away from digging deeper with their guests.

"We are not just talking to people and asking them the same questions they've been asked a million times," says Pearman-Maday. "Our approach is new and fresh, and we love having meaningful conversations."



Building a life — and podcast — with Pearman-Maday, adds Raven, has helped her overcome some lingering demons.

"Being out and living the life I'm supposed to live has made me stronger. I don't feel vulnerable anymore," Raven-Symoné says, exhaling. "The vulnerability I was going through back then was because I didn't have a foundational landing pad. I finally found my foundation. I married a powerful woman. Someone who I love to work with and loves me for me."