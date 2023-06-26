Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday are looking back on their earliest days together — which included a legally binding document.

"It's so funny. I actually did not think I signed an NDA," Miranda Pearman-Maday tells PEOPLE exclusively from the L.A. home she shares with her wife, longtime Disney Channel star Raven-Symoné.

"Yeah, you did," quips Raven-Symoné, grinning slyly as she clutches a plush, goth-bunny stuffed animal. "It was very difficult for me. I fought against it [with my team] multiple times."



Ahead of their third wedding anniversary on June 16, the couple — wearing sweats and hoodies with no makeup — reflected on their love story, which was defined by the dreaded non-disclose discussion early on.



"I was kind of like, 'No, I'm not gonna sign that. That's crazy.' I didn't like doing it," recalls Pearman-Maday, 35, extending her hand to her wife, 37, before kissing her palm.



The two met at a West Hollywood karaoke bar in August 2015 when Raven-Symoné' approached Pearman-Maday, who thought she would spend her life alone. As soon as they locked eyes, Pearman-Maday knew it was meant to be.

"I'm gonna know Raven. I'm gonna know her. I'm gonna know her!" Pearman-Maday recalls a voice in her head saying.



Two days later, that feeling was validated when the couple had a magical, low-key first date including drinking iced tea and deep conversation. Minutes turned into hours, and by the time they noticed — they hadn't even gotten out of the car — it was 10 at night.

They were laughing and sharing so much that eight hours had passed — and they didn't want to say goodbye. "I went to a birthday party with her after," says Pearman-Maday. "It was one of those things where you didn't want the person to ever leave."



"As good lesbians do, we never did," says Raven-Symoné, chiming in.

"Call me psychic, call me deeply intuitive, call me crazy. I just knew she was my person," adds Pearman-Maday. "And I love being right."



But entering Raven-Symoné's inner world meant having to legally keep quiet. Reflecting back, the Cheetah Girls star wishes their NDA had never happened. "It changes the dynamic of a relationship from the very start," she says. "But I knew something was different with Miranda. I tried — I fought it hard."



The former child star, who got her first part as a kid on The Cosby Show and Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, says she didn't want to step out of line from a young age as she grew into adulthood. She recently revealed on the Howie Mandel podcast that while dining at a French restaurant in New York, her mother begged her to sign a contract with Pearman-Maday two months after dating each other.

She had previously exercised confidentiality agreements with all her relationships to avoid tabloid fodder, but says it's a business decision she disagreed with.

"At the time, the people in charge of my career felt it was important. They would search online and see everybody's personal business out there — they didn't want that for me. I guess ya'll didn't know my business back then, so thank God. But you do now!" she jokes.



"...And now I can't write the tell-all book I was planning on writing," Pearman-Maday says, laughing. Jokes her wife: "I'm sorry, babe!"



Ten years after coming out as gay in 2013, Raven-Symoné says she regrets not acknowledging her sexuality earlier. "I wish I could have come out sooner, but it wasn't an option. When I finally came out, I felt like I ruined everybody's childhood," she says. "I don't understand because no one knew who I was dating anyway. As I've been out of the closet longer and longer, I get stronger and stronger."

Raven-SymonÃ© and Miranda Pearman-Maday. Gabe Sachs

For Pearman-Maday, coming out to her friends and family after high school was an entirely different experience.



"My mom outed me to myself. She was like, 'I know what's going on. I'm not living under a rock, Miranda.' And I was like, 'Okay, cool.' There was no big conversation,"' she says. With her father, it was a similar response. "He said, "I work in theater, and I've seen it all.' I was like, 'Perfect.'"



During the pandemic, the pair officially said "I do" in the front garden of famed choreographer and Grey's Anatomy star Debbie Allen's Los Angeles home.

Pearman-Maday rocked an all-white Gucci jumpsuit gifted by her wife — who styled her own all-black look with rainbow braids and Gucci ankle boots studded in crystals — and two days later Raven-Symoné surprised fans by posting about their marriage on Instagram.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," she captioned her post. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a--hole!!! I's married NOW."



Later, when the Raven's Home actress returned to work (where she currently stars, executive produces and directs the show), she noticed a massive change in herself: a sense of well-being traveled to every corner of her body, she had lost 15 pounds, she was glowing and gone were her worries about public scrutiny.



"I was happy and in love. I'm with someone that wants me, talks to me and irritates me. She makes me happy and mad. She helps and challenges me," she says, smiling. "Sometimes love is hard. But I knew Miranda was the one for me because she'll make me angry — and usually, it takes me years to get over. I won't be able to look you in the face. With her, I need three hours. Taking the easy route in relationships ends with divorce, but we never take it."



Once they got married, Raven-Symoné didn't believe love could fade.

"I was like, 'Wait, no, just because we're married, doesn't mean you can't leave. It doesn't mean you don't do bad or hurtful things.' So, we had a bit of a learning curve," recalls Pearman-Maday. "What I still kinda feel sometimes is that I look at my wife and think, 'Whoa, I'm married. I'm married to Raven. We can finally share our love with everyone."



The couple hadn't publicly announced their relationship for five years and went to great lengths to keep it private. In 2015, a media outlet posted a paparazzi photo of them, which traumatized Pearman-Maday.

"The photo is so deeply unflattering. I wanted to hide. I never wanted to be seen — and Raven didn't want us photographed. I had self-worth and confidence issues," says Pearman-Maday. "We knew the more public you take a relationship, the more people can judge it. Then when we married, it was finally time."

Raven-SymonÃ© and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. Gabe Sachs

Today, they both have a better sense of themselves and their public image and what they want to share about their lives on social media, which is reflected in their new iHeartRadio podcast, The Best Podcast Ever.

As for their future parenting plans, they're both looking forward to started a family. "But we are both firm believers in whatever will be will be. We're letting the universe choose what happens," says Pearman-Maday. "It'll happen when and if and how it's meant to."

For Raven-Symoné, being a wife has been cathartic. "People define their marriages in different ways. Ours is healing," she says. "We've banded together and healed so many years of our lives through couples therapy and somatic work. I trust her and have a partner who is willing to mirror me with kindness, love and respect."

Moving forward, the two believe they will continue to restore each other and help others to do the same. "Being out and living the life I'm supposed to live has made me strong," says Raven-Symoné. "Do I go on the red carpet and feel uncomfortable sometimes? Sure, but then my wife looks at me and says 'You're fine,' and then I know I'm fine. That's what love is."

