Raven-Symoné Claims She Can 'Tap Into Energy Fields' to See Psychic Visions Like Her 'That's So Raven' Character

"Puns f---ing intended," Symoné said before revealing she can see visions from 'another dimension'

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Published on July 24, 2023 08:01PM EDT
Raven-Symone
Raven-Symone. Photo:

Monica Schipper/Getty

Raven-Symoné is a psychic in her own right!

During an episode of iHeartMedia's The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, the Disney Channel alum revealed that she possesses the ability to see into the future just like her beloved That’s So Raven character. 

"I believe in psychics, puns f---ing intended," the 37-year-old actress revealed. 

raven symone
Raven-Symoné. Slaven Vlasic/Getty

"I truly believe,” she continued. “I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly. I can walk into a room and it's reading energy and energy in the psychic plane, because it's not on a physical, material plane."

Though she can’t see into the future like her character, Symoné explained that she often witnesses moments play out in her head or gets bouts of déjà vu where she feels as though she’s already lived the scene. 

"I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I'm like, 'Yo, this is weird,'" she said, adding.  "There will be a time when I'm walking and I'll trip over nothing." 

raven-symone
Raven-Symone in 'That's So Raven'. Courtesy Disney Channel

Symoné took on the titular role of Raven Baxter, a teenager who experienced psychic “visions” whose powers often got her friends and family in and out of trouble on That’s So Raven

The original Disney Channel series ran from 2003 to 2007 until it was rebooted as Raven’s Home in 2017 and she reprised her role. She now experiences visions and the trouble that ensues with her son Booker who also inherited her ability to see the future. 

According to the actress, her abilities are powered by her spirit guides and has been in contact with them since the young age of seven. 

"The way we connect is through our trauma. Meditation just allowed my spirit guides to help me and even to this day that can happen," she explained. 

Although she believes in psychics, Symoné added that she’s still skeptical when it comes to people who claim they have powers and does not get swayed easily by fortune tellers. 

"Now if you sit me down and somebody's like, 'Look into my crystal ball,' I'm gonna be like, 'Give me my money back.' But I do believe there is natural auras that hold the experiences of all of our people, totally," she said.  

