Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday's Relationship Timeline

Although they initially met in 2015, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday kept their relationship out of the spotlight for five years. In fact, they were extremely private about their love until they got married in June 2020.

Raven-Symoné first rose to fame portraying Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show at age 3, then playing the titular character Raven Baxter on Disney's That's So Raven. She saw further success with the trilogy movie series for her girl group, The Cheetah Girls. Miranda, meanwhile, held executive assistant positions before beginning a career as a social media manager in 2017.

Akin to the psychic abilities Raven-Symoné's character possesses on That's So Raven, Miranda predicted her future with the actress after their first meeting.

"I just knew, and then in June of 2020, I was proven correct," Miranda said in February 2023 while interviewing Raven-Symoné for Entertainment Tonight.

On their decision to go public with their relationship and announce the news of their wedding, Raven-Symoné told ET in January 2021, "We are not ignorant to the fact that when something so big comes out — especially for me, who has been private with their life and their dating life for so long — we were prepared. We weren't prepared for how fast it took off and how many people showed love. We were not expecting it to be as big as it was for the quarantine life."

From their low-key romance to married life, here's everything to know about Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday's relationship.

2015: Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday meet at a gay bar in West Hollywood

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Although Raven-Symoné and Miranda were secretive about their relationship until they wed, they opened up about how they met in a Q&A video on their YouTube channel 8 PM. The pair revealed they met in a gay bar in West Hollywood where Raven-Symoné hosted a karaoke night.

Miranda told PEOPLE in June 2023 that as soon as she locked eyes with Raven-Symoné, she knew it was meant to be. The two went on a first date two days later and talked for hours until they realized they hadn't gotten out of the car yet, and it was already 10 p.m.

"I went to a birthday party with her after," Miranda said. "It was one of those things where you didn't want the person to ever leave."



"As good lesbians do, we never did," Raven-Symoné added.

June 16, 2020: Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday secretly get married

Miranda Pearman-Maday Instagram

On June 16, 2020, Raven-Symoné and Miranda secretly tied the knot in a small ceremony in the front garden of actress Debbie Allen's home in Los Angeles and officiated by their friend Erica Summers. Raven-Symoné shared the news two days later on Instagram alongside photographs of her wedding day.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Raven-Symoné captioned the since-deleted photo of her and Miranda embracing on their wedding day.

In another deleted post, Raven-Symoné expressed her gratitude to her loved ones, writing, "Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time."

Miranda also shared some moments from their wedding day on her Instagram Stories. She posted a photo of the two sitting in a car as Raven-Symoné kissed her forehead and a selfie of her standing in her veil beside Raven-Symoné.

"What is more joyful than celebrating true love with a few close friends, vivid rainbow braids, loving vows and chic Gucci jumpsuits," Summers told PEOPLE.

June 24, 2020: Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday reflect on their wedding

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Raven-Symoné and Miranda opened up to PEOPLE in June 2020 about their feelings after getting married.

"Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together, and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership," Raven-Symoné shared.

Miranda called the wedding "perfect," adding, "It was joyful, intimate, filled with laughter, great food, music and a last-minute peanut butter delivery for me — all things I know my future with Raven will hold. I feel so grateful to be doing life with my love!"

April 14, 2021: Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday start a YouTube channel

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Raven-Symoné and Miranda launched their YouTube channel, 8 PM, in April 2021. In their first video, the couple revealed they would cover various topics, including lifestyle, skincare, health, art and hair. They continued posting videos through June 2022, with their last video being a discussion on addiction during a "tea time" chat.

As of 2023, Raven-Symoné and Miranda's channel has amassed over 42,000 subscribers.

May 26, 2021: Raven-Symoné says she and Miranda Pearman-Maday want four children

Kevin Winter/Getty

The Raven's Home star told Entertainment Tonight that she and her wife want to each carry a child, and she also shared they want four children altogether.

"I want four kids. I want a big family," Raven-Symoné said. "I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun."

Miranda added, "And we share that in common, wanting that really kind of picturesque, family dinner, loud, house, the things we didn't really grow up with."

"They don't all have to come from our bodies, though, and I don't think they should," the actress said, as her wife added that she and Raven-Symoné both hope to each carry a child.

June 1, 2021: Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday discuss prioritizing mental health in their relationship

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The pair talked about utilizing therapy to strengthen their relationship in a YouTube video on their channel. Miranda said that she learned from her therapist that she needs to put herself out there, telling Raven-Symoné, "If I feel like I need a hug or I miss you, I just need to walk in and say, 'Hi, love. I miss you.' "

Later, Raven-Symoné added, "We both go to therapy. We both go to therapy in our own version. I just wanted to tell you how much I love you and tell you that your journey of mental health and making yourself better has definitely sparked a want in me to get better as well. I know that our relationship personally, our relationship outward to the public and our relationship with ourselves will only get better if we take care of our brains."

June 16, 2021: Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday celebrate their first anniversary

Miranda Pearman-Maday Instagram

Both Raven-Symoné and Miranda celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Instagram. Miranda shared several photos of the couple, including some wedding day snaps.

"In celebration of one year of marriage … let's remember how after taking my $5 amazon veil off i only wore a car hat, sunglasses and a mask for the rest of the year! happy anniversary @ravensymone you're my everything ♥️," she wrote in the caption.

Miranda also posted a throwback video from the early years of their relationship.

July 1, 2021: Raven-Symoné says Miranda Pearman-Maday inspired her to lose weight

David Livingston/Getty

Raven-Symoné told E! News in July 2021 that Miranda, who she referred to as an "amazing woman," inspired her to lose 28 lbs.

"This was because we want to have a life together," she said.

Raven-Symoné continued, "She doesn't want to take me to an early grave, and I want to make sure I am there for her in the best health possible."

After receiving "horrendous numbers" during a doctor's appointment, Raven-Symoné started on her weight-loss journey.

Referring to Miranda, Raven-Symoné added, "I want to make sure I am there for her in the best health possible."

July 17, 2021: Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday attend the Daytime Emmy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty

The Masked Singer alum hosted the Daytime Emmy Awards for Children's and Animation and made a rare red carpet appearance with Miranda at the event. They both wore head-to-toe black, with Raven-Symoné sporting a black duster jacket layered over a black bra and paired with distinctive black boots. Miranda donned a black sleeveless dress with midriff cut-outs.

December 25, 2021: Raven-Symoné shares her Christmas card with Miranda Pearman-Maday

Raven Symoné Instagram

For the 2021 holiday season, Raven-Symoné shared an animated Christmas card featuring her and Miranda wearing all black. The festive animations included reindeer antlers for Miranda and a Santa hat for Raven-Symoné.

"Happy Holidays from The Pearman-Maday's! We have all been through some incomprehensible times, some of us have made it out and some of us haven't," Raven-Symoné captioned the image. "The years to come are bright since such a shadow has been looming over us all. Be well, be kind, be truthful, be genuine, be successful, but most of all BE LOVE."

February 14, 2022: Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday share sweet posts on Valentine's Day

Miranda Pearman-Maday Instagram

For Valentine's Day 2022, Miranda posted photos of a rose and her and Raven-Symoné wearing pastel-colored outfits on Instagram. She captioned the image, "We got dressed today. Happy love day lover. You're fun."

In the comments, Raven-Symoné replied, "Love you, too, beautiful lady."

March 28, 2022: Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday walk the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation party

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Raven-Symoné and Miranda walked the red carpet together to support the Elton John Aids Foundation. Attending the foundation's Academy Awards viewing party, Raven-Symoné shared on her Instagram that she was wearing a vintage beaded dress and a custom cape and gloves by Brea Stinson.

April 6, 2022: Raven-Symoné credits Miranda Pearman-Maday with helping her to feel more secure

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In April 2022, Raven-Symoné appeared on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) and discussed self-care.

"I believe in therapy. I believe in the couch," Raven-Symoné said. "I have been guarded my whole entire career because of what I've been taught to do, because of the people around me, because of my childhood."

During the interview, Raven-Symoné credited Miranda with helping her break down some of the self-protective barriers she put up as a kid.

"Me getting married to Miranda has helped a lot," she added. "The people who are now on my team have really set a foundation that makes me feel comfortable enough because I know that somebody has my back."

April 11, 2022: Raven-Symoné reveals Miranda Pearman-Maday "never saw That's So Raven"

Allison Dinner/Getty

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in April 2022, Raven-Symoné said her wife never watched the Disney series she starred in as a young girl.

"She never saw That's So Raven before she met me," Raven-Symoné told Tamron Hall. "It's fantastic! Imagine being in a relationship with someone who doesn't look at you like a famous person even though you have been famous your whole entire life. You get to be seen."

Raven-Symoné added, "Miranda provided me with a reality, with an honest conversation to the point where she forgets that I'm Raven-Symoné or doesn't even consider me that person."

December 2022: Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday travel to their holiday celebrations in a Maserati

Raven Symoné Instagram

After several days of airline cancellations and delays during the holiday rush, Raven-Symoné and Miranda decided to skip flying and travel to their destinations in a rented Maserati.

Raven-Symoné posted a series of images on Instagram inside and around the luxury car, thanking car rental company Turo in the caption.

"@turo had me in my feelings this holiday season," Raven-Symoné wrote. "While flights were gettin canceled @mirandamaday and I were crusin in the maziii. Oh wee."

June 26, 2023: Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday announce the launch of their new podcast

Raven-SymonÃ© and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

Raven-Symoné and her wife opened up to PEOPLE in June 2023 about their decision to launch a new iHeartRadio podcast, The Best Podcast Ever.

On the show, the married couple welcome guests like Demi Lovato, Meghan Trainor, and JoJo Siwa, and discuss a topic decided by a random word generator.

"I feel like we make it really easy for people to talk to us. We are in our pajamas and don't feel stuck up or stuffy," Raven-Symoné said. "We always have fun, wife banter back and forth..." Miranda added, "...and bicker the most."

They explained they stopped production on their YouTube channel because they didn't have extra help, but still wanted to collaborate creatively.



"I think it's really important to show our generation a lesbian couple that's multiracial who can work together, tells the truth and doesn't sugar coat things with real sugar," Raven-Symoné added. "Obviously, we have our persona. But every day, you're getting us. It's what we want for our lives and the trajectory of our careers. I think it's special to see that. I mean, I didn't see that as a kid."



June 27, 2023: Miranda Pearman-Maday opens up about hesitating to sign an NDA at the beginning of her relationship with Raven-Symoné

Miranda shared with PEOPLE that two months into her relationship with Raven-Symoné, she was asked to sign an NDA — and was not pleased.

"I was kind of like, 'No, I'm not gonna sign that. That's crazy.' I didn't like doing it," she said.

Raven-Symoné agreed, adding that she didn't like the idea of it either because it "changes the dynamic of a relationship," but her mother and agents asked her to push it to avoid tabloid fodder.

"At the time, the people in charge of my career felt it was important," Raven-Symoné shared. "They would search online and see everybody's personal business out there — they didn't want that for me. I guess ya'll didn't know my business back then, so thank God. But you do now!"

