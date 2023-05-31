Raven-Symoné revealed that she had everyone she's dated sign an NDA.

The Raven's House star, 37, opened up to Howie Mandel about what dating entailed for her as a Disney star before she married her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

“All of my relationships, especially – obviously – when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs,” she said on an episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast published last week.

“It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that,” she continued.

When asked by Mandel, 67, when she presents her dates with the paperwork, Raven-Symoné answered, “Before the naughty times come.”

In between laughs, she repeated, “No, I’m serious — right before naughty time comes.”

“Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays,” she joked before adding, ”It's true though nowadays, hashtags, real life, they change the dynamic of having an intimate relationship with somebody.”

As for when she asked her now-wife to sign an NDA, the actress recalled that “her moment was crazy." It came almost two months into seeing each other.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"We were in New York. We were in this outdoor French type of restaurant, and my mom had been bugging me,” Raven-Symoné said. "She was like, ‘You got to get it signed. I'm like, ‘She's from the industry.’ And my mom was bugging me."

However, The Cheetah Girls actress revealed, “I was really reluctant because I knew something was different about Miranda.”

According to the actress, Pearman-Maday, 35, felt the same. “She's like, ‘I don't understand’ because she knew that we had something different like it just feels different right,” she said.

Despite her hesitation, Raven-Symoné shared that Pearman-Maday “did it" for her, because Pearman-Maday knew that Raven-Symoné "was being pushed elsewhere and [Pearman-Maday] understood.”

“We both were like, ‘This takes away the genuineness of it all, but we also understood that we live in Hollywood,'" the Disney personality said, adding, "She knows who she is. So she did it.”

Raven-Symoné and Pearman-Maday went on to tie the knot in 2020.

“Miranda, she talks differently," the actress said of her current dynamic with her wife. "She asks me questions like I've never been asked before but then has wonderful conversation to go with it after — no judgment. She has her own flaws that she's allowing me to help her with and vice versa.”