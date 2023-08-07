Raven-Symoné Posts Loving Tribute in Honor of 'Magical' Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday's Birthday: 'I Love You'

Miranda Pearman-Maday spent her birthday surrounded by friends, gifts and surprises, Raven-Symoné's Instagram post showed

By
Published on August 7, 2023 02:05PM EDT
Raven Symone and Miranda Pearman-Maday attend the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Photo:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Raven-Symoné is wishing the happiest of birthday to wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

Early Monday morning, the Raven’s Home star shared an Instagram post of their birthday celebrations captured on Polaroids. Pearman-Maday was surrounded by gifts and friends in the snaps, and even walked through a room of balloons in a shared video.

“To @mirandamaday #happybirthday to my wife, lover, partner, and friend. Thank you for being empathetic, driven, and magical,” Raven-Symoné, 37, captioned the post. “You are loved by me and so many. 🧚🏼‍♂️ #youfeelit? I love you”

An additional video shared by Pearman-Maday, 36, showed the party was a total surprise — and even captured her jaw dropping when she opened the door to her loved ones. 

Raven-Symoné and Pearman-Maday fell into a relationship quickly after meeting, they previously recounted in a conversation with PEOPLE. Their first date consisted of hours of iced tea drinking and deep conversations before they eventually headed together into a friend’s birthday party. 

"Call me psychic, call me deeply intuitive, call me crazy. I just knew she was my person," Pearman-Maday told PEOPLE. "And I love being right." 

There was one hiccup in the start, though. After two months, Raven-Symoné’s legal team encouraged Pearman-Maday to sign an NDA. "I was kind of like, 'No, I'm not gonna sign that. That's crazy.' I didn't like doing it," she said. 

Raven-Symoné added, “It was very difficult for me. I fought against it [with my team] multiple times."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair tied the knot in 2020. The Disney Channel alum has been vocal about Pearman-Maday’s positive influence on her life since the early days of their relationship, telling PEOPLE: "Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together, and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership.”

Related Articles
Raven-SymonÃ© and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday
Raven-Symoné's Wife Miranda Reveals She Fought Against Signing an NDA 2 Months into Relationship (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday attend the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for Children's and Animation at Associated Television Int'l Studios on July 17, 2021 in Burbank, California
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday's Relationship Timeline
JoJo Siwa got her first tattoo with Raven-SymonÃ© & Wife Miranda Maday
JoJo Siwa Got Her First Tattoo with Raven-Symoné & Wife Miranda Maday — See Photos
Raven-SymonÃ© and Miranda Pearman-Maday
Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Reveal Their New Venture 'The Best Podcast Ever' (Exclusive)
keke palmer
Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her Sexuality: 'I Want My Life to Be My Own Life'
Israel Houghton and Adrienne Bailon attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Adrienne Bailon Made Husband Watch 'Cheetah Girls' Movies on Their Honeymoon: ‘He Honestly Couldn’t Believe It’
Christina Hall B-day
Christina Hall Sports a Colorful Bikini as She Celebrates 'Birthday Month' in Mexico with Husband Josh
Marcus Jordan Calls Larsa Pippen 'Best Mom & Wife' on Birthday Flowers Gift
Marcus Jordan Calls Larsa Pippen 'Best Mom & Wife' on Birthday Flowers Note
Christina Hall Celebrates Turning 40: 'Hello to a New Decade'
Christina Hall Celebrates 40th Birthday with Party at Newport Beach Mansion: 'Hello New Decade'
raven symone and miranda maday wedding
Raven-Symoné Says Wife Miranda Inspired Her to Lose Weight: I Want to Be 'There for Her'
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share Secret To Being Good Grandparents
Rita Wilson Celebrates Husband Tom Hanks' 67th Birthday: 'My Lover, My Best Friend, My Family'
Christina Hall 40 Birthday
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Bought Her ‘Dream Car,’ a $240K Bentley, for Her Birthday: ’Not Bad’ (Exclusive)
raven symone
Raven-Symoné Says Disney Asked About Making Her 'Raven's Home' Character a Lesbian: 'I Said No'
Nick Cannon son Zen anniversary celebration
Nick Cannon Honors Late Baby Zen's Birthday with a Festival of Lights: 'We Love You Son'
"American Woman" Premiere Party
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's Relationship Timeline
jennifer aydin sweet 16
RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Celebrates Daughter Gabby's 'Magical' Sweet 16 with Adorable Family Photo