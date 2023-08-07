Raven-Symoné Posts Loving Tribute in Honor of 'Magical' Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday's Birthday: 'I Love You'

Raven-Symoné is wishing the happiest of birthday to wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

Early Monday morning, the Raven’s Home star shared an Instagram post of their birthday celebrations captured on Polaroids. Pearman-Maday was surrounded by gifts and friends in the snaps, and even walked through a room of balloons in a shared video.



“To @mirandamaday #happybirthday to my wife, lover, partner, and friend. Thank you for being empathetic, driven, and magical,” Raven-Symoné, 37, captioned the post. “You are loved by me and so many. 🧚🏼‍♂️ #youfeelit? I love you”

An additional video shared by Pearman-Maday, 36, showed the party was a total surprise — and even captured her jaw dropping when she opened the door to her loved ones.

Raven-Symoné and Pearman-Maday fell into a relationship quickly after meeting, they previously recounted in a conversation with PEOPLE. Their first date consisted of hours of iced tea drinking and deep conversations before they eventually headed together into a friend’s birthday party.

"Call me psychic, call me deeply intuitive, call me crazy. I just knew she was my person," Pearman-Maday told PEOPLE. "And I love being right."

There was one hiccup in the start, though. After two months, Raven-Symoné’s legal team encouraged Pearman-Maday to sign an NDA. "I was kind of like, 'No, I'm not gonna sign that. That's crazy.' I didn't like doing it," she said.

Raven-Symoné added, “It was very difficult for me. I fought against it [with my team] multiple times."

The pair tied the knot in 2020. The Disney Channel alum has been vocal about Pearman-Maday’s positive influence on her life since the early days of their relationship, telling PEOPLE: "Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together, and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership.”

