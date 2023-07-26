'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Introduce Son Max in First Family Photos

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are introducing the world to their baby boy.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum and new mom of two, 32, shared photos and videos from the earliest moment of her second son's life, sharing his name for the first time.

"We welcomed our 2nd son on my 32nd birthday - July 23, 2023 🤍 Max Asa Gottschalk weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce, 20 in long & was born at 8:10 am," she revealed.

"My prayer for my sons have been that they have an unbreakable bond & each having their own separate God Given gifts to give to the world. If the last few days are any indication of what the future holds, then my prayers have already been answered 🤍."



The couple, whose new arrival joins 18-month-old son Gates Zev, announced Max's birth on Instagram Sunday. They confirmed the news with a sweet video of Adam, 33, rocking the newborn while standing near Raven. "All went well," she captioned the clip on her Instagram Story.

Before that, Adam shared an Instagram Story of his own, featuring two tiny footprints and a big update for fans on the delivery via C-section.

"Just finished watching my first C-section," he wrote. "Honestly not as bad as I thought it would be! Mom & baby are doing very good!"

The announcement comes after Raven uploaded a sweet clip on Friday night of the pair lying in bed together. "In the morning, we're gonna have a baby," she said.

Raven Gates Gottschalk/Instagram

"Good morning, guys, it's baby day," she added in another video, uploaded on Saturday. "I'm probably gonna have a baby before a lot of you wake up this morning, which is crazy. But I just woke up. I cleansed with the thing I'm supposed to cleanse. I'm supposed to take a little bit of medicine before I go. And Adam's getting dressed right now. We're about to walk out the door, oh my gosh."

Later sharing a clip from her hospital bed, Raven pointed her phone camera at both her husband and her mother before the life-changing moment as they both waved.

"Literal BIRTHday," she captioned another post before her baby was born. "It just hit me — 32 years ago my mom was headed to the hospital with me! Super special sharing a birthday with this baby, but what a full circle moment that my mom also did this on the same day."