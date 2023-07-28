Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello Dating Rumors Are '100 Percent Not True': Source (Exclusive)

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that the Puerto Rican star and Rosalía had ended their engagement

Published on July 28, 2023
Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello
Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello. Photo:

Pierre Suu/WireImage, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello are not dating.

The Puerto Rican star, 30, and the "Bam Bam" singer, 26, made headlines on Friday after a report claimed they were seeing each other.

However, a source says the romance rumors are "100 percent not true."

"They just happened to be at two of the same events. They barely even spent time together at either event," the source adds, referencing the Inter Miami soccer game on Tuesday where Alejandro and Cabello were spotted with Sean "Diddy" Combs and DJ Khaled, along with last week's Premios Juventud.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that Alejandro and Spanish singer Rosalía were going their separate ways.

An insider told PEOPLE that despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement.

Rosalía and Alejandro were first linked in August 2021 and went public with their romance the following month on social media. In March, the couple revealed news of their engagement in the music video for their song "Beso," which featured on their joint EP RR.

On Wednesday, the "LOKERA" singer — who recently released his studio album Playa Saturno — addressed fans who had lingering questions about their seemingly sudden breakup.

In a lengthy statement shared to his Twitter, the Puerto Rican star opened up about the split for the first time, writing that he "never" thought he would be in a position to have to provide "public statements over something so private" for him.

"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," he wrote. "There are thousands of problems that can cause a break, but in our case it was not the fault of third parties or infidelity. During this space that I am taking to absorb all of this, erroneous public allegations have emerged."

"And for the respect that I have for her, for our families and for everything we lived, I could not remain silent and continue watching how they try to destroy the truest love story that God has allowed me to live."

He concluded, "With nothing else to add, I love my fans very much, thank you for being there."

The "La Fama" singer, 30, also spoke out about the split on her Instagram Stories: "I love, respect, and admire Rauw. I'm not paying attention to the theatrics. We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you all for understanding and respecting," she wrote in Spanish.

Cabello has been living her hot girl summer in recent weeks, attending Paris Fashion week and sharing photos from a relaxing trip to Greece on her social media.

“Can’t wait to be back to chronic low level anxiety in Florida’s shark infested waters,” Cabello joked on Instagram.

Most recently, she appeared as a coach on season 22 of The Voice and her latest music release was 2022's Familia.

