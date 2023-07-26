Rauw Alejandro Addresses Rosalía Split as He Says 'Third Parties' and 'Infidelity' Not Involved

Rauw Alejandro is setting the record straight on his breakup from Rosalía.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the couple — who announced their engagement in March — had split amicably. Shortly after the news broke, fans online began wondering what caused the seemingly sudden split — and now, Alejandro has addressed their concerns.

In a lengthy statement shared to his Twitter, the Puerto Rican star opened up about the split for the first time, writing that he "never" thought he would be in a position to have to provide "public statements over something so private" for him.



"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," the "LOKERA" singer, 30, wrote. "There are thousands of problems that can cause a break, but in our case it was not the fault of third parties or infidelity. During this space that I am taking to absorb all of this, erroneous public allegations have emerged."

"And for the respect that I have for her, for our families and for everything we lived, I I could not remain silent and continue watching how they try to destroy the truest love story that God has allowed me to live."

He concluded, "With nothing else to add, I love my fans very much, thank you for being there."

PEOPLE was first to break the news of their split on Tuesday. Sources said that despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement.

Rosalía and Alejandro were first linked in August 2021, and went public with their romance the following month on social media.

In March 2022, the Spanish singer revealed that she'd gotten "RR" tattooed on her foot, telling Teen Vogue that she'd given Alejandro the heads up that she'd be inking the initials that they both shared (Alejandro's given last name is Ruiz).

The next month, Alejandro revealed that he had "Rosalía" inked above his navel in a handwritten font.

In March, the couple revealed news of their engagement in the music video for their song "Beso," which featured on their joint EP RR.



Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro in November 2021. Isaac Buj/Europa Press/Getty

That same month, they opened up about their bond in an interview with Billboard, in which they revealed what the other had taught them and how they apply it to their work.

"Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I'm more extroverted in my music, but she's far more disciplined," Alejandro told the outlet. "But she's a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you? At the beginning, I didn't really get it, but after some time, I said, 'OK, let me try to follow her lead and see.' And the difference is huge."

Rosalía added that her then-fiancé was "far more relaxed" than she is, which helped her keep her "balance."

