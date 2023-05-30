'Fairly Rare' White Bison Birth at Wyoming State Park Is a 1 in 10 Million Occurrence

Bear River State Park clarified that the baby animal's color is caused by the small amount of cattle genetics found in most bison

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 30, 2023 02:55 PM
Rare White Bison
Photo:

Bear River State Park/Facebook

A rare white bison was born in a Wyoming state park earlier this month.

Bear River State Park announced on its Facebook page that its two-year-old white bison gave birth to a calf that takes after its mother in its coloring. 

The park shared a photo of the mother, named Wyoming Hope, and her child looking at the camera from where they are grazing in a field. In the picture, the baby bison appears to have white features on the lower part of its body and legs and lighter brown features on the top half. The mother and her calf almost glow in the sunlight shining on their light-colored fur.

Bear River State Park Superintendent Tyfani Sager told the Cowboy State Daily that the calf is "small" but "doing well," and its sex has yet to be determined. He said it is the first white bison to be born at the 328-acre park, and they are still determining whether it is a "bull calf or a heifer calf."

"Most of the bison you find anymore have some cattle genetics," Sager said. "They were nearly hunted to extinction by the late 1800s. People got concerned about extinction, and cattle inbreeding was used. A white bison birth is still fairly rare."

Bear River State Park clarified that the cattle's color isn't due to "albinism or leucism" but the caused by the small amount of cattle genetics present in Wyoming Hope and other bison. The park also noted that it wasn't unusual that the calf was born looking like its mother.

Still, the sight of a white-colored bison is a rare one. The National Bison Association told KUTV that the birth of a white bison is a one-in-10-million occurrence. 

However, Sager told Cowboy State Daily that lightning could strike again as they received two white bison in 2021 from Jackson Fork Ranch in Bondurant, and the second white bison mother isn't expected to birth a calf until Spring 2024.  

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Partially due to its rarity, the white bison calf is considered "very sacred" to the Sioux, Cherokee, Navaho, Lakota, and Dakota Native American tribes, according to the National Park Service.

"Some American Indians say the birth of a white calf is an omen because the birth takes place in the most unexpected places and often happens among the poorest of people," the NPS said. "The birth is sacred within the American Indian communities because it brings a sense of hope and is a sign that good times are about to happen."

Related Articles
Yes that is Woof, he is on Cannon Mountain and yes that is one of the 48 2022 from New Hampshire
Pug Named Woof Summits 48 of New Hampshire’s Mountains — to Get a ‘Really Nice Lunch’ at the Top
2 Horses Die from Injuries at Churchill Downs, Marking 12 Fatalities Total at the Kentucky Derby
2 Horses Die from Injuries at Churchill Downs, Marking 12 Fatalities Total at Kentucky Racetrack
Bruno Mars, multi-Grammy award winning artist and SelvaRey Rum co-owner
Bruno Mars Details How His Upbringing in Hawaii Influenced His New 'Dream' Pop-Up Bar (Exclusive)
America's Vetdogs photos https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204680766072525
Veteran Shares How Canine Related to George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Changed His Life in 8 Weeks
Bright Angel Trail
36-Year-Old Woman Dies Trying to Hike Section of Grand Canyon and Back in 1 Day
orangutan meets baby at zoo
Curious Orangutan at Louisville Zoo Asks to Look at Visitor's Newborn Baby
pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite
Pregnant Dog Survives Rattlesnake Bite and Gives Birth to 7 Puppies Moments After Her Rescue
Dog gets diploma
Service Dog Receives His Own College Diploma at Owner's Graduation —Watch the Cute Clip!
Adoptable dogs named after Taylor Swift songs
Rescue Saves 24 Dogs and Names Pups After Taylor Swift to Celebrate Singer's N.Y.C. Shows
Baby Bilson Killed
Bison Calf Killed After It Was 'Disturbed' by Tourist at Yellowstone National Park
Dog birthday party
Photo of Over 30 Perfectly Posed Pups at Dog Birthday Party Wins Contest: 'Patience Is Key'
Glacier National Park in Montana
Kansas Woman, 28, Dies in Fall at Montana's Glacier National Park
Mystic Aquarium raising money to relocate a sea turtle named Spunky on World Turtle Day
Conn. Aquarium Raises Money to Relocate Endangered Sea Turtle Who Has ‘Will to Live’
Pet Dog Digs Its Way to Safety After 3 Days Trapped Underground
Dog Digs His Way to Safety After 3 Days Trapped Underground
paris hilton dog death
Paris Hilton's Beloved Dog Dead at 23: 'Words Cannot Express the Immense Pain I'm Feeling Right Now'
Injured Sea Turtle Saved by 3D Printing
Sea Turtle with 3D-Printed Shell Piece Continues to Thrive Years After Innovative Procedure