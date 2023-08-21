Spotless Giraffe Believed to Be the Only One 'Anywhere on the Planet' Born at Tennessee Zoo

Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, has narrowed the female calf's potential names down to Kipekee, Firyali, Shakiri, or Jamella

By
Updated on August 21, 2023 05:36PM EDT
World's Only Known Spotless Giraffe Is Born, Zoo Requests Help Naming Her
Photo:

Bright's Zoo

The Brights Zoo is celebrating the birth of a spotless giraffe and needs help naming the extremely rare creature.

On Monday, the zoo, a private, family-run facility located in Limestone, Tennessee, announced the July 31 birth of a solid brown baby giraffe.

"The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation," Brights Zoo founder Tony Bright tells PEOPLE. "Wild populations are slightly slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last 3 decades."

Bright says the last record of a spotless giraffe being born was in 1972 in Tokyo and adds that a giraffe's lifespan is roughly 25-30 years.

"Giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet," Bright says of the female calf born at his zoo.

The baby giraffe is already six feet tall, walking on her own, and thriving under her mother's care.

World's Only Known Spotless Giraffe Is Born, Zoo Requests Help Naming Her

Bright's Zoo

Now that the baby giraffe has been introduced to the world, the Brights Zoo is searching for a name for the calf and is getting the public involved through a naming contest. For the naming contest, the facility has narrowed the calf's potential names down to these four, all of Swahili origin: Kipekee, which means "unique," Firyali, "unusual or extraordinary," Shakiri, "most beautiful," and Jamella, "one of great beauty."

"Brights Zoo will officially start the naming choices tomorrow morning," the Tennessee zoo announced on Monday via their Facebook page, where people can leave their pick. The contest will run for two weeks, and then the park will tally up the votes, per zoo officials.

The USDA-licensed, private institution, accredited by the Zoological Association of America (ZAA), offers self-guided and guided tours, with topics including learning how to recognize animals at each exhibit and their unique adaptations for survival.

"Animal photography is encouraged," the zoo notes.

