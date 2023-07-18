Human Interest 'Exceedingly Rare' First-Generation iPhone Sells at Auction for $190,000 The unopened 4GB iPhone sold for roughly 400 times more than what it cost back in 2007 By Brian Brant Brian Brant Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 18, 2023 03:35PM EDT Trending Videos Steve Jobs unveiling the new iPhone in 2007. Photo: David Paul Morris/Getty A first-generation iPhone sold for a whopping $190,000 at auction on Sunday, far exceeding expectations. The 4GB model, described as the "Holy Grail amongst iPhone collectors" by auctioneer LCG Auctions, was estimated to be sold for $50,000–$100,000 as it was billed as an "extraordinary collectible" and "exceedingly rare," according to the auction house. When it was first on the market in 2007, it was priced at $499 for the 4GB model and $599 for the 8GB model. "Its extreme scarcity is directly related to its limited production," said LGC Auctions in its listing, noting that the phone was unopened and still in its original packaging. Apple Says iPhone Will Stop Autocorrecting F-Word to 'Ducking' with New Update A $10,000 starting bid was placed on the phone, but after 28 bids it eventually sold for $190,372.80, about 400 times what it cost when it was first on the market. "The phone's provenance is pristine as the consignor was part of the original engineering team at Apple when the iPhone first launched," LCG Auctions wrote. "Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The 4GB iPhone debuted in June 2007, but was "hampered by slow sales," per LCG Auctions. "Buyers chose to pay the $100 upcharge in exchange for double the storage space," they added. 2007-era Apple iPhone. Courtesy of LCG AUCTIONS/MEGA Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Shares Meme Seemingly Poking Fun at Newly Unveiled iPhone 14 The sale price has now surpassed the previous auction record for an unopened first-generation iPhone, which sold for more than $63,000 in February, per The New York Post. That 8-GB iPhone also outsold its estimated price of at least $50,000, per the Post.