'Exceedingly Rare' First-Generation iPhone Sells at Auction for $190,000

A first-generation iPhone sold for a whopping $190,000 at auction on Sunday, far exceeding expectations.

The 4GB model, described as the "Holy Grail amongst iPhone collectors" by auctioneer LCG Auctions, was estimated to be sold for $50,000–$100,000 as it was billed as an "extraordinary collectible" and "exceedingly rare," according to the auction house. When it was first on the market in 2007, it was priced at $499 for the 4GB model and $599 for the 8GB model.

"Its extreme scarcity is directly related to its limited production," said LGC Auctions in its listing, noting that the phone was unopened and still in its original packaging.



A $10,000 starting bid was placed on the phone, but after 28 bids it eventually sold for $190,372.80, about 400 times what it cost when it was first on the market.

"The phone's provenance is pristine as the consignor was part of the original engineering team at Apple when the iPhone first launched," LCG Auctions wrote. "Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example."



The 4GB iPhone debuted in June 2007, but was "hampered by slow sales," per LCG Auctions. "Buyers chose to pay the $100 upcharge in exchange for double the storage space," they added.



2007-era Apple iPhone. Courtesy of LCG AUCTIONS/MEGA

The sale price has now surpassed the previous auction record for an unopened first-generation iPhone, which sold for more than $63,000 in February, per The New York Post.



That 8-GB iPhone also outsold its estimated price of at least $50,000, per the Post.