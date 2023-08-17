Raquel Leviss 'Would Have Said No' to Secret Intimate Recording by Tom Sandoval That Exposed 'VPR' Scandal

Ariana Madix found out about Tom Sandoval’s affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss when she found a recording of an intimate FaceTime call on her then-boyfriend's phone.

Now Leviss says she never would’ve allowed Sandoval to record the moment if he had asked permission.

“If he would’ve asked for permission, I would’ve said no,” Leviss said on Thursday’s episode of the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.

Back in March, Leviss's attorneys sent a legal notice — which was viewed by PEOPLE — to several members of the cast, including Sandoval, claiming the video was recorded "illegally" and "without the permission" of their client. The notice also ordered anyone with access to the recording to delete it from their phones, the cloud or "any other manner or method in which the recording may exist."

Now Leviss told Frankel about her conversations with Sandoval as the situation was playing out. “When Tom and I were filming at my apartment after filming got picked back up, I said to Tom, ‘How can I trust you? You filmed me without my consent.’ And he admitted to it, but then after that scene wrapped he said, ‘Why did you say that? why did you say that on camera? You made me look bad. And I was like, ‘Well because that’s what happened.’”

Leviss, 28, claimed Sandoval, 40, proceeded to boycott filming until production agreed not to air that portion of the scene. “He ended up boycotting filming the rest of Scandoval so he could have editing rights to that scene to take out that specific piece,” she told Frankel, 52.

PEOPLE has reached out to Bravo and a rep for Sandoval for comment.

'Vanderpump Rules' stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix (center) and Raquel Leviss. Faye Sadou/Media Punch/Alamy

Ultimately, Leviss said she felt “very betrayed” by Sandoval for recording their FaceTime call without her knowledge.



“I felt like I couldn’t trust this person,” Leviss continued. “I felt like my privacy didn’t matter to him and he didn’t really give a good excuse besides he wanted me to see it later on to see how beautiful I was.”

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Though Leviss and Sandoval continued their relationship after the exposure of their affair, they’ve never made their relationship official, and he has once again found himself in the company of Madix, 38, and the rest of the cast while filming season 11 of the Bravo show — without Leviss.

“I think he’s getting a lot of hate right now, just being pompous and like, being around town with a bunch of different girls,” Leviss said t The Real Housewives of New York City alum. “But I feel like it’s true, the woman does get the short end of the stick."

Leviss also claimed to Frankel that Bravo offered Sandoval a producer credit for the next season of VPR. “I think he was being rewarded for the Scandoval of it all,” she said. And to me that’s just kind of gross because it seems … it makes me skeptical. Like, was this really just something that was fabricated for this end result?”

Leviss doesn't think "anybody on that show has my best interest at heart." She added that "this past season really did feel like the first season where I was like, 'Oh my God, I am selling my soul."

