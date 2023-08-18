Raquel Leviss Says She 'Would Do Everything Differently' Before and During Scandoval: 'I Regret a Lot'

"I don't ever want to be in a place like that again, and I will make sure that I don’t put myself in a situation like that again,” said the 'Vanderpump Rules' alum

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 02:56PM EDT
Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss has “a lot” of regrets when it came to her time on Vanderpump Rules and “would do everything differently if I had the chance to go back.” 

“I really just wanna acknowledge that a lot of people were believing in me and I feel like I was a disappointment to those people,” she told Bethenny Frankel on The Real Housewives of New York City alum's Just B podcast. “I know that there was a lot of trust that was broken between friendships and betrayal that happened.”

She added, “I look back at my actions and I’m disappointed in myself as well. That is not the person that I want to be. I wasn’t happy. I was really hurting.”

Leviss, 28, also told Frankel, 52, she didn’t “ever want to be in a place like that again, and I will make sure that I don’t put myself in a situation like that again.”

Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss.

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty 

The former SUR waitress first implied she had opted not to return to the Bravo reality show in part 1 of her appearance on Frankel’s podcast when she noted that she "almost went back" to film for season 11

A source later confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she "ultimately decided against it" in order to remain "focused on her mental health journey."

Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss.

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Back in March, Leviss made headlines when her months-long affair with costar Tom Sandoval, 40, became public knowledge, ending his nine-year relationship with Leviss's friend and castmate Ariana Madix, 38.

At the time, the former pageant queen exclusively issued a statement to PEOPLE that included an apology and a promise to focus on her well-being moving forward.

"I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she said. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

A few weeks after taping an explosive reunion for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Leviss checked into a mental health facility for what would ultimately be a 90-day stay.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told PEOPLE at the time. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Raquel Leviss Says She Called â and Texted â Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
getty (2)

Leviss also acknowledged on Frankel’s podcast that she feels “remorseful” for the “hurt” she’s caused Madix — even if she claims their friendship has been overstated.

"She's always been somebody who’s always been very sweet to me, she would stand up for me and encourage me to pursue whatever I was pursuing and that was all great," she said, "but we never had a deep conversation that I would have with a best friend."

Leviss acknowledged, "It's painful to think that I hurt her in this way because that wasn’t my intention. I wasn’t trying to be a malicious person, I just got wrapped up in this and wasn't thinking clearly. But we were not best friends."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

Related Articles
Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Says She 'Needed to Get Caught' in Tom Sandoval Affair: 'It Would Have Just Continued'
Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Will Not Return to 'Vanderpump Rules' After Tom Sandoval Affair Fallout: Report
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Gave Tom Sandoval a Key to Her Apartment, but He Chose to Stay with Ariana Madix Post-Split
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Says Love Addiction Is 'a Real Thing' That 'Explains' Her Relationship with Tom Sandoval
Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Says She's in Debt 5 Months After 'Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval Erupted
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss 'Would Have Said No' to Secret Intimate Recording by Tom Sandoval That Exposed 'VPR' Scandal
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
All About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Says Tom Sandoval Has Been 'Rewarded' in the Wake of Affair: 'That's Kind of Gross'
Raquel Leviss 'Vanderpump Rules'
Raquel Leviss Has No More L.A. Allies After She 'Betrayed' Them, So She's Going Back to Her 'Roots' as Rachel
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Relationship Timeline
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
'Vanderpump Rules' : Raquel Tells Ariana Her Fears About Sandoval Are 'in Your Own Head'
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Signs of Sandoval and Raquel's Affair, Including 1 A.M. Dirty Dancing, Emerge on 'VPR' : 'Where's Ariana?'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Insists There's 'Something Here' with Raquel as Ariana Tells Him 'You're Worth Nothing'
Jax Taylor attends the House Of Sillage Holiday Boutique Launch event at House of Sillage on November 01, 2018 in Costa Mesa, California., Tom Sandoval attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022.
Jax Taylor Calls Tom Sandoval 'Very Selfish' for Raquel Leviss Affair: 'There's Just No Empathy There'
Nick Viall Claims Tom Sandoval 'Snuck In' Photos of Him and Raquel Leviss While Filming 'Special Forces'
Nick Viall Claims Tom Sandoval 'Snuck In' Photos of Him and Raquel Leviss While Filming 'Special Forces'
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval Slams 'Ridiculous' Open Relationship Claims as 'VPR' Cast Discusses His 'Weird' Ties to Raquel