Raquel Leviss Visits Family Wearing ‘Be a Good Person’ Hat as 'Vanderpump Rules' Begins Filming

Raquel Leviss has been spotted for the first time since leaving her two-month stint in a mental health facility.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 28, was seen out for a walk in Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday as she is reportedly visiting family. Sporting an open blouse with a graphic tee and black shorts, Leviss completed the look with a hat that read, “Be a Good Person.”

She didn’t appear to be avoiding the cameras, but Leviss kept her head down as she took a stroll while cameras resumed rolling for season 11 of VPR in Lake Tahoe this week. Following the exposure of her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval — known as “Scandoval” — Leviss does not appear to be filming for the hit reality show along with her co-stars.

During her stay at The Meadows in Wickenburg, Arizona — which reportedly cost $200,000 — Leviss decided to revert back to going by her birth name, “Rachel,” according to TMZ.

Her rep told PEOPLE in April that Leviss was receiving “mental health and trauma therapy” at the center. According to an insider, the consensus now that she’s out is that “Raquel’s family doesn’t want her to film, but the cast is betting she appears at some point."

When Leviss spoke out about her relationship with Sandoval, she told PEOPLE she needed to focus on her health. "I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she said in March. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

While some cast members, like Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney, seemingly chose to skip the Lake Tahoe trip, Scheana Shay joined the cast for the getaway.

However, Shay's attendance caused some fans to question whether or not she had moved past Sandoval's actions, especially since she was one of Madix's fiercest defenders last season following his affair with Leviss.

After posting a video of their trip to Tahoe on her Instagram story, fan account @QueensofBravo recognized a familiar voice in the background. "Is that Sandoval’s voice??? All is forgiven, I guess," the account tweeted.

This upset the “Good as Gold” singer, who quote-tweeted the original message to clear the air. “Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa,” she wrote, referencing the show’s iconic matriarch and boss Lisa Vanderpump.

Later, Shay, 38, was questioned by fans once again after she was seen posing next to Sandoval, 40, in a photo with a fan of the show.

Shay smiled and wrapped her arm around Sandoval, with @QueensofBravo quote tweeting Shay’s retort with screenshots of the photo. “For Lisa ❤️" the account quipped.

After the photo of Shay and Sandoval went viral, the “Shake That” singer used her Instagram Story to set the record straight. While in bed with costar Lala Kent, who was also part of the Lake Tahoe trip, Shay embarked on her so-called “Instagram rant.”

“I don’t know why I feel the need to defend taking a photo with my hand like this,” Shay said, before modeling her hand in a distanced grip.

“People are so stupid. It still blows my mind that people still don’t realize we’re filming a show. And it was that girl’s birthday!” Kent, 32, responded. "What are we gonna say? Like, no?"

“We’re in a group, we’re all here,” Shay explained. “We hopped in a photo, you know what, I happened to be standing where I was standing.”

Amid the Scandoval drama, VPR received its first-ever Emmy nod in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.

A premiere date for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has not been announced. Seasons 1-10 can be streamed in full on Peacock.