Raquel Leviss Visits Family Wearing ‘Be a Good Person’ Hat as 'Vanderpump Rules' Begins Filming

Leviss recently left a facility after two months of treatment for "mental health and trauma therapy"

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 07:18PM EDT
Raquel Leviss is spotted visiting family in Tucson, Arizona as 'Vanderpump Rules' begins filming without her.
Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Raquel Leviss has been spotted for the first time since leaving her two-month stint in a mental health facility.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 28, was seen out for a walk in Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday as she is reportedly visiting family. Sporting an open blouse with a graphic tee and black shorts, Leviss completed the look with a hat that read, “Be a Good Person.”

She didn’t appear to be avoiding the cameras, but Leviss kept her head down as she took a stroll while cameras resumed rolling for season 11 of VPR in Lake Tahoe this week. Following the exposure of her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval — known as “Scandoval” — Leviss does not appear to be filming for the hit reality show along with her co-stars.

Raquel Leviss is spotted visiting family in Tucson, Arizona as 'Vanderpump Rules' begins filming without her.

TheImageDirect.com

During her stay at The Meadows in Wickenburg, Arizona — which reportedly cost $200,000 — Leviss decided to revert back to going by her birth name, “Rachel,” according to TMZ.

Her rep told PEOPLE in April that Leviss was receiving “mental health and trauma therapy” at the center. According to an insider, the consensus now that she’s out is that “Raquel’s family doesn’t want her to film, but the cast is betting she appears at some point."

When Leviss spoke out about her relationship with Sandoval, she told PEOPLE she needed to focus on her health. "I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she said in March. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

While some cast members, like Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney, seemingly chose to skip the Lake Tahoe trip, Scheana Shay joined the cast for the getaway.

However, Shay's attendance caused some fans to question whether or not she had moved past Sandoval's actions, especially since she was one of Madix's fiercest defenders last season following his affair with Leviss.

VPR Ariana Madix Birthday

Scheana/Instagram

After posting a video of their trip to Tahoe on her Instagram story, fan account @QueensofBravo recognized a familiar voice in the background. "Is that Sandoval’s voice??? All is forgiven, I guess," the account tweeted. 

This upset the “Good as Gold” singer, who quote-tweeted the original message to clear the air. “Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa,” she wrote, referencing the show’s iconic matriarch and boss Lisa Vanderpump.

Later, Shay, 38, was questioned by fans once again after she was seen posing next to Sandoval, 40, in a photo with a fan of the show.

Shay smiled and wrapped her arm around Sandoval, with @QueensofBravo quote tweeting Shay’s retort with screenshots of the photo. “For Lisa ❤️" the account quipped.

Scheana Shay Denies Shes Forgiven Tom Sandoval After They Were Spotted Filming VPR in Lake Tahoe Who Said All Is Forgiven? I Was Here For Lisa

Instagram/_baileyareheart

After the photo of Shay and Sandoval went viral, the “Shake That” singer used her Instagram Story to set the record straight. While in bed with costar Lala Kent, who was also part of the Lake Tahoe trip, Shay embarked on her so-called “Instagram rant.”

“I don’t know why I feel the need to defend taking a photo with my hand like this,” Shay said, before modeling her hand in a distanced grip.

“People are so stupid. It still blows my mind that people still don’t realize we’re filming a show. And it was that girl’s birthday!” Kent, 32, responded. "What are we gonna say? Like, no?"

Lala Kent Scheana Shay
George Pimentel/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty

“We’re in a group, we’re all here,” Shay explained. “We hopped in a photo, you know what, I happened to be standing where I was standing.”

Amid the Scandoval drama, VPR received its first-ever Emmy nod in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A premiere date for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has not been announced. Seasons 1-10 can be streamed in full on Peacock.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Says She's Against 'B.S.' Family Documentary: 'The Truth Just Wasn't Behind It'
Scheana Shay Denies Sheâs Forgiven Tom Sandoval After They Were Spotted Filming VPR in Lake Tahoe: âWho Said All Is Forgiven? I Was Here For Lisaâ
Scheana Shay Denies Forgiving Tom Sandoval After They Were Spotted Filming 'VPR' in Lake Tahoe: 'I Was Here for Lisa'
Team Ballaholics head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the Under Armour All-America Game between Team Ballaholics and Team Flash
Deion Sanders Needs Additional Surgeries on Foot and Leg to Address Blood Clots
James Kennedy and dog
James Kennedy Shares that the Dog He Got with Ex Raquel Leviss Is 'Back in My Life'
'Love is Blind' Star Bartise Bowden Confirms Relationship With Cait Vanderberry
Love Is Blind's Bartise Bowden Debuts New Relationship with Cait Vanderberry: 'He's So Happy,' Says Source
Austin, Texas, USA - November 26th, 2021: Beautiful Texas State Capitol building exterior
Texas Woman Is Physically Ill in Emotional Courtroom Testimony About Being Denied Abortion for Unviable Pregnancy
Mady Gosselin Speaks Out About Brother Collin
Mady Gosselin Speaks Out About Brother Collin's Recent Accusations, Alleges He 'Physically Threatened' Her
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on July 19, 2023 in New York City.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Wear Matching Casual Looks for NYC Lunch Date
Jenna Lyons attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
‘RHONY’ Star Jenna Lyons Recalls Being Outed Before She Was Ready: ‘It Was Shocking’
Tamra Judge, Ryan Boyajian, Jennifer Pedranti
RHOC: Jenn Slams Tamra for 'Airing All My S--- Out' as Ryan's Loyalty Is Questioned Once Again
kayne west, kim kardashian, pete davidson
Kim Kardashian Regrets 'Fast' Pete Davidson Romance, Admits She Didn't 'Deal and Heal' After Kanye West Split
Matthew McConaughey (L) and Camila Alves McConaughey attend the 10th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live in Austin, Texas
Camila and Matthew McConaughey Launch Grant Initiative to Help 'Keep Kids Safe in Our Schools'
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian 'Would Never Take Back' Her Struggles with Ex Kanye West — and Is Finally 'at Peace'
DeAnna Pappas
Former 'Bachelorette' DeAnna Pappas 'Rode Every Wave of Grief,' Got Help from Trauma Center After Her Divorce
Patrick Mahomes (15) is interviewed during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes Rented an Airbnb in Arizona 3 Months Before Making the Super Bowl to Save Money
Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James
Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell Don't Feel 'Pressure' Over Relationship Comments: It's 'Easy for Us Now' (Exclusive)