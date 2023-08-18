Raquel Leviss Says She 'Needed to Get Caught' in Tom Sandoval Affair: 'It Would Have Just Continued'

After a tumultuous months wrapped up in Bravo's Scandoval surrounding her affair with a costar, the 'Vanderpump Rules' alum said "hell no" when asked if she'd appear on reality TV again

By
Published on August 18, 2023 12:17PM EDT
Raquel Leviss
Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is hoping to turn the page on a dark chapter of her life. 

The Vanderpump Rules alum spoke about the fallout of her months-long secret affair with costar Tom Sandoval during part 3 of her appearance on Bethenny Frankel ’s Just B podcast. “I needed to get caught. I needed to,” said Leviss, 28. “Because it would have just continued, and that’s not who I want to be. This was the biggest wakeup call for me.” 

“You hit rock bottom,” The Real Housewives of New York alum, 52, told Leviss, who agreed: “Yes.” Leviss noted that the “silver lining” of the whole Scandoval ordeal is the she might have be able to help others see their potential to heal after controversy.

That said, when asked if she'd ever appear on reality TV again, Leviss answered with a firm “Hell no.”

Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images

Leviss also spoke to her mental state when she began the affair with Sandoval, 40, who was in a nine-year relationship with Leviss's friend and costar Ariana Madix, 38.

“I wasn’t happy. I was really hurting,” she said. “I don't ever want to be in a place like that again, and I will make sure that I don’t put myself in a situation like that again.” 

And though she says she's been contacted a few times by Sandoval, she told Frankel she’s gone fully “no contact” with the entire Vanderpump Rules cast, who began filming season 11 without her in June. 

Leviss — who went straight from VPR's combative season 10 reunion to 90 days of treatment in a mental health facility — also offered an apology of sorts during the conversation.

“I really just want to acknowledge that a lot of people were believing in me, and I feel like I was a disappointment to those people," she said. "I know that there was a lot of trust that was broken between friendships and betrayal that happened. I look back at my actions, and I’m disappointed in myself as well.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

Related Articles
Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Says She's in Debt 5 Months After 'Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval Erupted
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Says Love Addiction Is 'a Real Thing' That 'Explains' Her Relationship with Tom Sandoval
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss 'Would Have Said No' to Secret Intimate Recording by Tom Sandoval That Exposed 'VPR' Scandal
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Says Tom Sandoval Has Been 'Rewarded' in the Wake of Affair: 'That's Kind of Gross'
Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Will Not Return to 'Vanderpump Rules' After Tom Sandoval Affair Fallout: Report
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Gave Tom Sandoval a Key to Her Apartment, but He Chose to Stay with Ariana Madix Post-Split
Raquel Leviss 'Vanderpump Rules'
Raquel Leviss Has No More L.A. Allies After She 'Betrayed' Them, So She's Going Back to Her 'Roots' as Rachel
VPR Sandoval Ariana filming together
Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Are All Smiles Filming 'VPR' Together 5 Months After Bitter Split
Nick Viall Claims Tom Sandoval 'Snuck In' Photos of Him and Raquel Leviss While Filming 'Special Forces'
Nick Viall Claims Tom Sandoval 'Snuck In' Photos of Him and Raquel Leviss While Filming 'Special Forces'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
VPR's Scheana Shay Details 'Emotionally Draining' One-on-One 'Healing' with Tom Sandoval: 'My Eyelashes Hurt'
Scheana Shay Denies Sheâs Forgiven Tom Sandoval After They Were Spotted Filming VPR in Lake Tahoe: âWho Said All Is Forgiven? I Was Here For Lisaâ
Scheana Shay Denies Forgiving Tom Sandoval After They Were Spotted Filming 'VPR' in Lake Tahoe: 'I Was Here for Lisa'
Ariana Madix on Knowing 'Who You're Sharing a Bed with' â 'It's Better to Find Out Sooner' They're Not the One
Ariana Madix on Knowing 'Who You're Sharing a Bed with' — 'It's Better to Find Out Sooner' They're Not the One
Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Embraces Her Birth Name After Leaving Mental Health Facility
Raquel Leviss is spotted visiting family in Tucson, Arizona as 'Vanderpump Rules' begins filming without her.
Raquel Leviss Visits Family Wearing ‘Be a Good Person’ Hat as 'Vanderpump Rules' Begins Filming
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Cast
Emmys 2023: 'Vanderpump Rules' Gets First-Ever Nomination in the Wake of Scandoval Season
Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Tom Sandoval Delays 'Vanderpump Rules' Return to Film Fox's 'Special Forces': Sources