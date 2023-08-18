Raquel Leviss Says She 'Needed to Get Caught' in Tom Sandoval Affair: 'It Would Have Just Continued'

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is hoping to turn the page on a dark chapter of her life.

The Vanderpump Rules alum spoke about the fallout of her months-long secret affair with costar Tom Sandoval during part 3 of her appearance on Bethenny Frankel ’s Just B podcast. “I needed to get caught. I needed to,” said Leviss, 28. “Because it would have just continued, and that’s not who I want to be. This was the biggest wakeup call for me.”

“You hit rock bottom,” The Real Housewives of New York alum, 52, told Leviss, who agreed: “Yes.” Leviss noted that the “silver lining” of the whole Scandoval ordeal is the she might have be able to help others see their potential to heal after controversy.

That said, when asked if she'd ever appear on reality TV again, Leviss answered with a firm “Hell no.”



Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images

Leviss also spoke to her mental state when she began the affair with Sandoval, 40, who was in a nine-year relationship with Leviss's friend and costar Ariana Madix, 38.

“I wasn’t happy. I was really hurting,” she said. “I don't ever want to be in a place like that again, and I will make sure that I don’t put myself in a situation like that again.”



And though she says she's been contacted a few times by Sandoval, she told Frankel she’s gone fully “no contact” with the entire Vanderpump Rules cast, who began filming season 11 without her in June.

Leviss — who went straight from VPR's combative season 10 reunion to 90 days of treatment in a mental health facility — also offered an apology of sorts during the conversation.

“I really just want to acknowledge that a lot of people were believing in me, and I feel like I was a disappointment to those people," she said. "I know that there was a lot of trust that was broken between friendships and betrayal that happened. I look back at my actions, and I’m disappointed in myself as well.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

