Raquel Leviss Gave Tom Sandoval a Key to Her Apartment, but He Chose to Stay with Ariana Madix Post-Split

Raquel Leviss is weighing in on Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's unconventional living arrangement.

The two exes and Vanderpump Rules stars continue to cohabitate in their Los Angeles home despite their nine-year romantic relationship coming to an explosive end in March when Madix, 38, discovered that Sandoval, 40, had been conducting a monthslong secret affair with her former best friend Leviss, 28.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, which dropped on Tuesday, Leviss shared her thoughts on the strangeness of the situation.

"People are confused as to why they're still living together," she told Frankel, 52, before revealing, "I actually gave Tom the key to my apartment while I was away at the Meadows [mental health facility] and he had a free place to stay and chose to stay in the house with Ariana."

"I mean, they both can afford a place or go rent a place," Frankel replied, seeming to dismiss the idea that financial circumstances could be behind Sandoval and Madix's choice to continue sharing a home.

"I don't know," Leviss said. "I know that a lot of his money was wrapped up in the bar, Schwartz & Sandy's, and I know that Ariana has been doing a lot of brand deals."

Raquel Leviss says she gave Tom Sandoval a key to her apartment after his split from Ariana Madix. Bravo

For Leviss, however, it seems her costars' living arrangement isn't that perplexing. "I don't know their situation, but I do know that it really isn't that surprising that they're living together in my eyes because it's been this way. They haven't been an authentic couple, romantic, intimate," she explained, implying their continued cohabitation is motivated by financial gain, as Sandoval and Madix have long been a package deal when it comes to business opportunities.

"So it doesn't matter. They're roommates and it's not as deep and so the breakup isn't as deep either," Frankel suggested. "And now seeing that [Ariana's] doing millions of dollars in deals…"

"It takes three to tango in Scandoval, and how does it honestly feel seeing that she's doing all of these deals and is America's sweetheart and doing all these appearances and the talk show circuit and things like that?" Frankel continued.

"Part of me says, 'Good for you. Take advantage of these opportunities while they come your way,'" Leviss answered, before griping about the fact that the scale of public favor has tipped Madix's way in the wake of the cheating scandal. "But it's hurtful to me just to think that my nature is very kind and forgiving and understanding of other people, so the concept of me being the ultimate reality TV villain just blows my mind."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are still sharing the Los Angeles home they bought and remodeled together. Eric Locko

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live back in May, Madix talked about her desire to sell the five-bedroom home that she and Sandoval purchased and renovated together. "My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on," she said at the time, offering a little insight into how she and Sandoval were making the awkward situation work.

She told host Andy Cohen she and her ex "do not interact on any level" and use "go-betweens" to communicate as needed.

The following day, during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Madix revealed she'd already been in touch with a realtor and was envisioning a fresh start somewhere new. "I've been on the phone with a real estate agent," she shared. "And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life."

A source told PEOPLE in March, "Right now, Tom and Ariana are still living in the same home, but sleeping in separate rooms. There's a lot to figure out with their living situation but no plans have been made yet."

