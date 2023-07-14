Raquel Leviss Embraces Her Birth Name After Leaving Mental Health Facility

Raquel Leviss is returning to her roots after a two-month stay in a mental health facility.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 28, decided to revert back to her birth name “Rachel” during her stay at The Meadows in Wickenberg, Arizona, where she sought “mental health and trauma therapy," according to TMZ.

Leviss's choice came after she was heavily criticized on the Bravo show and online for her affair with castmate Tom Sandoval, who was in a nine-year relationship with her friend and costar Ariana Madix.

Her stint at The Meadows was said to be helpful, with TMZ reporting that Leviss is a "totally different person” after the experience, which cost her $200,000.

A rep for Leviss did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Leviss first entered the Arizona facility more than a month after news of her months-long affair with Sandoval became public. It was a plan she'd been considering for some time, her rep told PEOPLE at the time.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told PEOPLE in April. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Her rep also confirmed she was not there for "rehab" but rather a program focused on "mental health and trauma therapy."

In early March, viewers learned of the secret relationship between Leviss and Sandoval, 40, which led to the ending of the TomTom bar owner's nine-year relationship with Madix, 38.

The news shocked viewers and triggered a dramatic spiral that included Leviss filing (then withdrawing) a restraining order against costar Scheana Shay, who was with the former pageant queen the night that Madix — Shay's friend of more than a decade — discovered an intimate video on Sandoval's phone.



Both Leviss and Sandoval have since apologized for their role in the scandal. Leviss exclusively issued a statement to PEOPLE on March 8 that included an apology and a promise to focus on her well-being moving forward.

"I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she said. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."



Leviss also addressed her involvement in the affair during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, which aired in three parts in late May through early June. While sitting down for a solo interview with producers, Leviss said, "I think it’s important to me to tell the truth... I am so sick of lying. I hate it. I hate being deceitful. It's horrible."

Since then, season 11 of VPR has officially kicked off filming but Leviss is not yet confirmed to appear on the season. An insider previously told PEOPLE her castmates wouldn’t be shocked to see her on set.

According to the insider, the consensus is that “Raquel’s family doesn’t want her to film, but the cast is betting she appears at some point."

Amid the Scandoval drama, VPR received its first-ever Emmy nod for outstanding unstructured reality program category.

A premiere date for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has not been announced. Seasons 1-10 can be streamed in full on Peacock.