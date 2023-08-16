Raquel Leviss Began Tom Sandoval Affair Because She Didn't See 'Longevity' for Him and Ariana Madix

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star told Bethenny Frankel she thought the couple — whose relationship ended in March after nine years — stayed together to further the 'success of their brand or image'

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. 
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 01:45PM EDT
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Photo:

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss has offered new insight on how her view of Tom Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix played into her decision to fall into a months-long affair with her Vanderpump Rules costar.

"I would not be involved in this affair secrecy type of situation if I thought there was longevity in this relationship between Tom and Ariana," said the Bravo star, 28, said on the latest episode of Bethenny Frankel's Just B podcast. 

She continued, "The people closest to them could see that their relationship hasn't been what they portray on camera, and Tom always told me they’re a brand, they’re an image, they work together to make brand deals and they are business partners. They're a duo on the show and they utilize that for the success of their brand or image."

Tom Sandoval (L) and Ariana Madix attend the Official Launch Event for "Fancy AF Cocktails" by Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Danny Pellegrino at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on December 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Denying that Sandoval, 40, and Madix, 38, have been "an authentic couple" or "romantic" for quite some time, , Leviss said she's not surprised the exes have continued to live together in the months since their unexpected breakup in early March.

The former pageant contender also dispelled the impression her secret relationship with Sandoval was a betrayal of her close friendship with Madix.

"Ariana and I were not best friends," she said, insisting the pair never spent time alone off camera. "We were acquaintances who became friends through the show."

She continued, "She's always been somebody who’s always been very sweet to me, she would stand up for me and encourage me to pursue whatever I was pursuing and that was all great but we never had a deep conversation that I would have with a best friend."

Leviss did acknowledge, "It's painful to think that I hurt her in this way because that wasn’t my intention. I wasn’t trying to be a malicious person, I just got wrapped up in this and wasn't thinking clearly. But we were not best friends."

Given everything that went down between them, Leviss said she doesn't expect Madix to forgive her since the "trust is broken" and "it's really hard to come back from that."

Raquel Leviss
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

After Vanderpump Rules' 10th season concludes with a "confrontational" reunion, Leviss immediately entered a mental health treatment program, where she stayed for 90 days. Filming for season 11 has begun, including a surprise group event run-in for Madix and Sandoval, but Leviss has not yet stepped back in front of Bravo cameras.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

