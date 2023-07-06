'It's Goin' Down' Rapper Yung Joc Says He's 'Not Bothered' After Fans Chose $50 Gift Card over Meeting Him

"It's Goin' Down" rapper Yung Joc is speaking out after learning that for some people, the chance to spend quality time with him is an offer they very much can refuse.

The hip-hop star, 42, was unwittingly made the subject of a series of man-on-the-street interviews that asked people a simple question: would you rather spend 30 minutes with Yung Joc or receive a $50 Amazon gift card?

Unfortunately for the star, all but one interviewee chose the latter, according to an Instagram video shared by the media company 856 Entertainment.

"I'll take Yung Joc. Why not a lil' [dances]," the taker said.

Somehow, the rapper (né Jasiel Robinson) caught wind of the video and weighed in, explaining that those featured in the video actually didn’t have much of a choice to make, as he wouldn't want to hang out with them anyway.

Yung Joc comments on an Instagram post. Instagram/joclive

"Y'all would have no choice cause I wouldn't f--- with not one of them in the first place," he wrote. "1. I’m happily married. 2. That s--- [cap]. 3. He never said he would have sex with me he just said 30 min with me and y'all would get at least $300 worth of food and shots if I did allow y'all in my immediate vicinity 😂😂😂"

Joc added that he's "never had a problem" attracting women, and joked that he'd give the people in the video even more cash to keep away from him.

"I would give y'all $100 Amazon gift card to stay the fvxk over there ❤️," he wrote.

The star later confirmed that his comment was all in good fun after an Instagram user told him "some things just don't need a response." "I know but it was funny to see the shade," Joc replied.

In a separate Instagram video, Joc said he enjoys reading Instagram comments, and is someone who's "on the internet every day, all day."

"I wrote five reasons why I’m not bothered,” he said in an apparent reference to the gift card video. "Ya'll think we’re not supposed to respond? We're supposed to take the high road? Nah. I'm gonna say what I want to say. That's how I make money, period. But y'all funny."

Joc is best known for his hit 2006 single "It's Goin' Down," which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and for his feature on T-Pain's No. 1 single "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')."

He married attorney and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Kendra Robinson in November 2021, and the pair recently appeared on MTV's Couples Retreat.

