'It's Goin' Down' Rapper Yung Joc Says He's 'Not Bothered' After Fans Chose $50 Gift Card over Meeting Him

The rapper joked that anyone who did choose to meet him "would get at least $300 worth of food and shots"

By
Rachel DeSantis
We Tried It: Picking Up Guitar as an Adult
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 11:25PM EDT
Rapper Yung Joc attends The Art Institute of Atlanta
Yung Joc attends a premiere at The Art Institute of Atlanta in 2020. Photo:

Paras Griffin/Getty

"It's Goin' Down" rapper Yung Joc is speaking out after learning that for some people, the chance to spend quality time with him is an offer they very much can refuse.

The hip-hop star, 42, was unwittingly made the subject of a series of man-on-the-street interviews that asked people a simple question: would you rather spend 30 minutes with Yung Joc or receive a $50 Amazon gift card?

Unfortunately for the star, all but one interviewee chose the latter, according to an Instagram video shared by the media company 856 Entertainment.

"I'll take Yung Joc. Why not a lil' [dances]," the taker said.

Somehow, the rapper (né Jasiel Robinson) caught wind of the video and weighed in, explaining that those featured in the video actually didn’t have much of a choice to make, as he wouldn't want to hang out with them anyway.

Yung Joc Weighs In After Radio Show Gives People Choice Between Hanging with him or winning an amazon gift card
Yung Joc comments on an Instagram post.

Instagram/joclive

"Y'all would have no choice cause I wouldn't f--- with not one of them in the first place," he wrote. "1. I’m happily married. 2. That s--- [cap]. 3. He never said he would have sex with me he just said 30 min with me and y'all would get at least $300 worth of food and shots if I did allow y'all in my immediate vicinity 😂😂😂"

Joc added that he's "never had a problem" attracting women, and joked that he'd give the people in the video even more cash to keep away from him.

"I would give y'all $100 Amazon gift card to stay the fvxk over there ❤️," he wrote.

The star later confirmed that his comment was all in good fun after an Instagram user told him "some things just don't need a response." "I know but it was funny to see the shade," Joc replied.

In a separate Instagram video, Joc said he enjoys reading Instagram comments, and is someone who's "on the internet every day, all day."

"I wrote five reasons why I’m not bothered,” he said in an apparent reference to the gift card video. "Ya'll think we’re not supposed to respond? We're supposed to take the high road? Nah. I'm gonna say what I want to say. That's how I make money, period. But y'all funny."

Joc is best known for his hit 2006 single "It's Goin' Down," which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and for his feature on T-Pain's No. 1 single "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')."

He married attorney and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Kendra Robinson in November 2021, and the pair recently appeared on MTV's Couples Retreat.

Related Articles
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Speaks Out on Concertgoers 'Throwing' Objects at Performers: 'These People Have Lost It'
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Relationship Timeline
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Relationship Timeline
Jessie J gives birth
Jessie J Shares Sweet Pic of New Baby Son as She Reveals She Had to Have Unplanned C-Section
diddy, yung miami
Diddy and Yung Miami's Relationship Timeline
Thundercat
Thundercat Breaks Down Tame Impala Collab, Tour and 'Star Wars' Cameo: 'Life Has Come Full Circle' (Exclusive)
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé win the award for Best Rap Song at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.
Megan Thee Stallion Recalls Beyoncé Asking Her to Make 'Savage Remix' Verse 'A Little Bit Cleaner'
Elton John and David Furnish attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Elton John and David Furnish's Relationship Timeline
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
will smith, Ellen Alaverdyan
Will Smith Raps 'Just the Two of Us' with 10-Year-Old Bass Player Ellen Alaverdyan: 'Fantastic'
Coi Leray
Coi Leray Is Aiming for Icon Status and Defying Doubters: 'Always a Villain in Every Superhero Movie' (Exclusive)
Shaquille O'Neal attends HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary "SHAQ" at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Shaquille O'Neal Reassures Fans 'No Need to Worry' After Having Hip Surgery: 'Just Got Some BBL Work'
"American Woman" Premiere Party
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's Relationship Timeline
Daryl Sabara and singer Meghan Trainor arrive at the premiere of STX Films' 'I Feel Pretty' at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Gucci Mane, Drake, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff: 'A Down to Earth, Cool Dude'
775241678SD004_Charity_Bomb
Brittany Furlan Jokes Her 'Vagina Was Normal' Before She Wed Tommy Lee: 'I Should Be Doing Sit-Down Comedy'