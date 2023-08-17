Rapper Young Capone, aka Dopeboy Ra, Dead, Rep Confirms: 'Rest Easy'

The Altanta rapper was reported missing in Chicago recently

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
Published on August 17, 2023 04:15PM EDT
Rapper RaRa attends Spotify Open House Mixer at The Gathering Spot on August 7, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Young Capone in August 2017. Photo:

Prince Williams/WireImage

Young Capone, also known as Dopeboy Ra and RaRa, has died after he was reportedly feared missing.

Earlier this week, news began circulating that the Atlanta rapper, who was believed to be 35, was missing and was last seen in Chicago.

Young Capone's death was confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 15 by the his publicist Aleesha Carter on Instagram.

"This is with a heavy heavy heart that I’m even posting this. We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always. Young Capone aka Dopeboy Ra aka Rara was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients, and I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing!" she captioned the post alongside a carousel of images featuring the rapper.

She added, "A friend…a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP @dopeboyra #dopeboyra #youngcapone."

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Born Rodriguez Smith, the East Atlanta rapper earned a following in the mid-2000s in Atlanta's underground hip-hop scene. Over the years he worked with industry titans like Daz Dillinger and Jermaine Dupri, eventually earning a record deal with Dupri’s So So Def label. After signing to So So Def, he released the memorable 2006 track "Lights, Camera, Action."

Before changing his name to Dopeboy Ra, the rapper shared two mixtapes — 2010’s Look Who’s Back and 2011’s Paper and Politics. Young Capone also collaborated with T.I.'s Hustle Gang and was featured on the collective's 2017 album We Want Smoke.

In December 2022, the rapper shared his project SlumMade 2.0.

Rapper Rara attend 'TOGETHER' A Black History Month Celebration Of Unity & Community at Tree Sound Studios
Young Capone in February 2017.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Following news of his death, tributes from the hip-hop community began pouring in.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of an Atlanta/Trap Muzik Legend," Tip from Grand Hustle captioned a photo on Instagram. "Sending my sincerest condolences to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Dupri reposted an image of the rapper smoking in his car on Instagram with the caption, "🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ @dopeboyra."

"Really not the type of post i wanna be posting man. The making of this video was the first thing came to mind when I heard shawty was deceased. Big talent no 🧢Condolences to his family and loved ones," Djuan Hart, a music manager, wrote on Instagram alongside a music video.

"this s--- jus hurt my soul.. r.I.p Ra 😥," wrote J.I.D. on X (formerly known as Twitter).

