Rapper YNW Melly’s Murder Trial Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

The murder trial of rapper YNW Melly, né Jamell Demons, ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy declared a mistrial after a 12-member jury panel was unable to make a decision after three days of deliberations, according to the Miami Herald. The jury remained deadlocked on the verdict after returning from deliberation three separate times prompting the decision by the judge, per the outlet.

Broward County prosecutors, who were seeking the death penalty, will likely retry the case with a new jury, per NBC News.

Melly, 24, was arrested in 2019 on first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting two of his friends, aspiring rappers Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19, on Oct. 26. Melly pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors allege that Melly fatally shot Williams and Thomas while they were riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry (a.k.a. YNW Bortlen) after a song recording session in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

YNW Melly photographed during his trial. Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

Prosecutors then alleged Melly and Henry drove to an area near the Everglades, where they staged the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting by gunning the passenger and back of Henry’s jeep, per Associated Press.

Police then allege Henry drove to an emergency room in the early morning hours on Oct. 26 asking for help for the two friends, claiming they had been shot in a drive-by.

Williams and Thomas Jr. were both pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital Miramar after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Melly’s defense argued in court that he had no motive to murder Williams and Thomas and noted that no gun had been recovered from the shooting, per the outlet.

The rapper is best known for his song “Murder on My Mind” released in 2018 and he also collaborated with Kanye West on the track “Mixed Personalities” in January 2019 prior to his arrest.