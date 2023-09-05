Rapper Vic Mensa Celebrates 2 Years Sober: 'Building the Best Version of Myself'

Vic Mensa says he is dedicated to a healthier lifestyle, celebrating two years of sobriety and "building the best version of himself."

On Monday, the "U Mad" rapper, 30, announced his new milestone on Instagram, giving fans a detailed update on his mental state.

"2 Years Sober 🎊," Mensa began his post. "In many ways i would liken it to running up hill - at first it is difficult, but after time your strength increases, your endurance increases," he wrote.

"Two years i've been raw dogging life 😂 I've had to learn how to face my emotions head on, nowhere to run to, nothing to hide behind," the Chicago native (born Victor Kwesi Mensah) continued. "I have thought a lot about the difference between fun and joy. Many of the things I've always done in the pursuit of fun didn't actually bring me joy, were actually antithetical to the pursuit of joy. I'm at a point where if an action is not actively furthering my goals, professionally, mentally, spiritually, physically... it doesn't have a place in my life right now."



Mensa added that he has "gotten used to saying no," and rarely shows up to "the club" anymore, if he does it's only for "6.3 minutes," he joked, "but more likely not at all."

"I'm building the best version of myself brick by brick, day by day, moment by moment," Mensa concluded. "Everyone doesn't have to see it, they don't have to honor it, but i promise you, by the time im done they will respect it."



The hip-hop artist, who just dropped a reflective new single "Blue Eyes," posted a carousel of photos along with his health news, showing himself in mid-workout outside with his trainer Kofi Hughes for the featured shot. With a focused expression on his face, he posted other shirtless snaps inside a gym with boxing gloves on, wearing a similar expression.

Growing up with disciplined workout training, Mensa previously told PEOPLE that he is a third-degree black belt and "did it until I was about 15," he said.

He first became a blackbelt around the age of 12. His specific specialty is called Tong Too Do. "It’s a Korean martial art," he shared at the time, noting with a laugh that he's "definitely" had to use it.

The musician's new album, titled VICTOR, comes out Sept. 15.