Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested After Failure to Appear in Court

The rapper has since been released on bail, PEOPLE confirmed

By
Daniela Avila
Published on August 10, 2023 04:40PM EDT
Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested in Florida. The 27-year-old tattooed hip-hop star, real name Daniel Hernandez, appears in a booking photo / mugshot after he was booked into Palm Beach County Jail on Wednesday night
Tekashi. Photo:

PBSCO/MEGA 

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested on Wednesday night in Palm Beach after failing to appear in court, PEOPLE confirmed.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office told PEOPLE that deputies were conducting traffic enforcement when they noticed a vehicle commit a "moving traffic infraction." Police say the car, which also did not have a license tag, was driven by the rapper who had a suspended driver's license and active traffic warrant.

The "Bori" rapper (born Daniel Hernandez) was then arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County jail with no additional charges. He has since been released after posting $2000 bail.

Before the arrest, Hernandez, 27, had been issued three traffic citations and was scheduled to appear in court in July. When he didn't, a judge issued the warrant for his arrest.

Earlier this year, the "TROLLZ" rapper was violently attacked inside the bathroom of a Florida gym. Weeks later, he uploaded a video of the incident to Instagram and broke his silence for the "first time addressing the situation."

apper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021
Tekashi.

John Parra/Getty

"What happen[ed] here was nothing but cowardly. I'm not mad this happened," 6ix9ine wrote in a caption. "In the street, there's no rules, so I can't say they were wrong. Obviously, it wasn't fair, but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I'm happy to be here still. And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you."

In the video posted by Hernandez, three men surround the musician as he's crouched on a bathroom floor — each taking turns kicking and punching him while another person films. The clip aligned with early reports from his attorney Lance Lazzaro, who previously told Variety that the attack on Hernandez happened in and outside an LA Fitness sauna while he tried to fight back against the men accused of being involved.

Since the video was filmed, three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident — Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office previously shared.

The attack came four years after Hernandez pleaded guilty to nine felony charges, including a variety of firearm offenses, and admitted his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in January 2019, reported the New York Post.

At the time, he was sentenced to two years but was released from federal prison in April 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, Variety reported. His attorney for the case, Dawn Florio, told PEOPLE in March 2020 he was "the perfect model prisoner since his incarceration."

