Rapper Polo G Arrested During Police Raid at His Home in Los Angeles

Rapper Polo G was arrested early Wednesday morning while police searched his home in Los Angeles.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told PEOPLE that four robbery suspects were detained at approximately 8:30 a.m. at a home in Chatsworth, California, which is listed as the rapper’s current home address.

The LAPD spokesperson said police had arrived at the property with a search warrant.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Polo G, born Taurus Bartlett, with his arms raised outside his property and him being handcuffed by officers in front of a police vehicle.

Polo G’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told the outlet: "Polo is being held under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home. He is not and never was a convicted felon. Any previous charges he had I got dismissed and it's all public record.”

According to the attorney, police are denying Cohen and his legal partner Zoe Aron “access to him while he is being illegally detained."

Cohen also said in a statement to hip-hop magazine XXL: "The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo's home and not Polo directly. The officers have detained Polo to 'verify' that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon.

"I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was in our opinion wrongfully arrested and charged. They have refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions," the statement concluded.

Cohen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.



Polo G. Ralph Lauren

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 24-year-old "Rapstar" rapper was arrested once before in June 2021 in Miami following a traffic stop, just one day after the release of his album Hall of Fame.

According to online jail records, Polo G was booked around 8:45 a.m. and charged with three felonies: battery of a police officer, threatening to harm a public servant and resisting a police officer with violence.

He was also charged with two misdemeanors, resisting a police officer without violence and criminal mischief. He was later released on bond, records show.

The car Polo G was in was initially pulled over around 12:30 a.m. for an unspecified traffic infraction, the Miami Herald reported, citing a police report. He then allegedly "ended up in a struggle" with police officers and struck one in the head multiple times, according to the outlet.

His mother, Stacia Mac, later shared on Twitter that Polo G was in the passenger seat of the car when pulled over, claiming that the charges against him would not have occurred without the police first making contact.



"None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!!" she wrote. "He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done."

