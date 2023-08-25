Rapper Blueface Hospitalized After Being Stabbed by ‘Random Guy’ in L.A. Boxing Gym

Rapper Blueface was hospitalized following a stabbing incident at a Los Angeles boxing gym Wednesday, according to authorities, as reported by multiple media outlets including the Los Angeles Times, CBS News and TMZ.

At the time of the incident, Blueface, 26, was at the Kaminsky Boxing Gym on Reseda Boulevard training for an upcoming boxing match in October.

On his Instagram story, Blueface wrote: "I won't be able to fight October 14th. I was stabbed today by some random guy. Won't heal up in time."

Security footage was posted on his Instagram story showing the moments prior to the stabbing incident.

In the clip, a man wearing a white tank top and blue jeans appears to confront Blueface until trainer David Kaminsky steps in between the man and Blueface. Shortly afterward, Blueface seemingly approaches the man and lands a number of punches on him while wearing his boxing gloves. Then the man appears to take out an object when the footage stops.

Trainer Kaminsky told TMZ that tensions rose when the suspect yelled "I'm gonna kill you” to the rapper upon bursting into the gym. Kaminsky also said that the man stabbed Blueface in the leg before fleeing.

Authorities responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the location, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said, per The Los Angeles Times, who added that paramedics transported a victim with a stab wound.

Blueface attends the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston. Arnold Turner/Getty

The LAPD spokesperson said at the time that the suspect drove off in a black Tesla Model S.

TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources, that Brandon Henry Snell, 36, was arrested and booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday in connection with the incident after he turned himself in. The outlet added that Snell posted bond the following day and was released.



PEOPLE contacted the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for information about the arrest. It is unclear if Snell entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

According to TMZ, Blueface posted footage on Instagram on Thursday that shows him in a reclining position and telling his young son that his leg "hurts really bad."

PEOPLE reached out to Wack 100, Blueface’s manager, for additional information about the incident and an update on the rapper’s current condition, but did not immediately hear back.

In November 2022, authorities announced that Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident outside of a strip club on Oct. 8 in Las Vegas. An inmate report previously reviewed by PEOPLE stated that the "Thotiana" rapper was booked on charges of attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure, vehicle, or craft. He was later released on $50,000 bail.

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was also arrested in connection with an alleged shooting incident outside of a Las Vegas strip club on Oct. 8 of last year, police announced in November.

In June of this year, Blueface was arrested by police for a separate robbery — stemming from an incident in which Blueface allegedly took a cell phone from a woman at the Palms casino, the rapper’s attorneys told KLAS.

In an interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, Blueface’s legal counsel, Kristina Wildeveld and Caitlyn McAmis, confirmed that their client pleaded guilty in court on July 3 for discharging a weapon and a misdemeanor battery charge, resulting in the attempted murder charge and the robbery charge to be dropped. The attorneys added that as part of the negotiations, Blueface is scheduled to be sentenced to probation on Oct. 2, according to his legal counsel.

