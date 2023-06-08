Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas on New Robbery Charge

"We are told that this involves taking a cell phone from a woman at the Palms casino,” Blueface's attorney said.

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 8, 2023 12:18 PM
Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022
Rapper Blueface . Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Rapper Blueface is facing new legal woes, following another arrest in Las Vegas.

Blueface — whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter — was arrested in November 2022 by Las Vegas Metro Police and charged with attempted murder as well as a number of other crimes, but was later released on bail for $50,000, per KLAS-TV.

As he entered a Las Vegas courthouse for a preliminary hearing on those charges Wednesday morning, Blueface was arrested by police on a separate charge of robbery, his attorneys Lisa Rasmussen and Kristina Wildeveld confirmed to the outlet.

“We do not have any information about the new case but we are told that this involves taking a cell phone from a woman at the Palms casino,” they told KLAS-TV. “We look forward to defending him in court in both of these cases.”

Court records show that the robbery report was filed on Wednesday, but did not give any other details on the case. Blueface has not yet been formally charged in connection with the arrest, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Blueface’s attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On October, 8 2022, the "Thotiana" rapper, 26, allegedly shot a man, which led to him being booked for attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure, vehicle, or craft, on November 15, according to a police report.

Blueface Arrested
Blueface. Maury Phillips/Getty

He was also booked for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer, or semi, per the report.

Wack 100, Blueface's manager, told Rolling Stone in November that Blueface's then girlfriend Chrisean Rock was also present during the arrest.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In footage of the incident obtained by TMZ, Blueface is seen sitting on a bench against a building with Rock. One plainclothes officer approaches him and pushes him against a wall. A couple more officers appear and help tackle Blueface to the ground.

Another clip shows roughly half a dozen plain-clothes officers surrounding the "Bussdown" rapper, as one puts handcuffs on him. He was on his stomach before the cops turned him around and stood him up. Two officers briefly searched his pockets before walking him away.

Related Articles
Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur at the star ceremony where Tupac Shakur is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tupac Shakur’s Sister Tearfully Remembers Late Rapper as He Gets Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Murder victim Jordin Castillo
Ariz. Man Allegedly 'Harassed and Stalked' Ex. Now He's Accused of Breaking into Home, Killing Her
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: All the Surprise Guests So Far
Qualin Campbell
Wife Called 911 After Husband Texted that He Was Being Held Hostage. An Hour Later, He Was Found Dead
Several people were injured in a shooting outside of the Altria Theatre after the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony in Richmond
Father, 36, and Son, 18, Shot and Killed Walking Out of Boy's High School Graduation in Virginia
Dua Lipa at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023
Dua Lipa Wins 'Levitating' Copyright Case Against Reggae Band That Claims She Copied Their 2017 Track
Matt Healy of The 1975 headlines Radio 1 Stage
Matty Healy Says He's Been with His 'Boys' as He Performs with Eye Patch After Taylor Swift Split
Justin Combs Misa Hylton
Diddy's Ex Misa Hylton Posts Cryptic Social Media Rant Slamming Rapper After Son's Arrest
Springfield missing women
It's Been 31 Years Since the 'Springfield 3' Went Missing — Here's Everything to Know About The Case
Heyzel Obando & Tony Joiner
Ex-Florida Gators Star Murdered Girlfriend on Valentine's Day, 2016 — and True Crime Show Helped Crack Case
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Taylor Swift Appears to Hold Back Tears as She Sings Emotional Version of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Says She 'Swallowed a Bug' by Accident During Chicago Eras Tour Show: 'Delicious'
Justin Combs attends Jozzy In Concert at S.O.B.'s on May 01, 2023
Diddy's Son Justin Combs Arrested and Charged with DUI in Los Angeles
Stacy Chapin on Today, Ethan Chapin
Mom of Slain University of Idaho Student Says She Won't Attend Suspect's Trial: 'It Does Not Change The Outcome'
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Needs Students Out of Yearbook
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Education Students Out of Yearbook: 'Like They Didn't Exist'
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Dua Lipa Opens Up About Childhood in U.K. and Kosovo: 'I've Always Been the New Girl'