Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas on New Robbery Charge

Rapper Blueface is facing new legal woes, following another arrest in Las Vegas.

Blueface — whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter — was arrested in November 2022 by Las Vegas Metro Police and charged with attempted murder as well as a number of other crimes, but was later released on bail for $50,000, per KLAS-TV.

As he entered a Las Vegas courthouse for a preliminary hearing on those charges Wednesday morning, Blueface was arrested by police on a separate charge of robbery, his attorneys Lisa Rasmussen and Kristina Wildeveld confirmed to the outlet.

“We do not have any information about the new case but we are told that this involves taking a cell phone from a woman at the Palms casino,” they told KLAS-TV. “We look forward to defending him in court in both of these cases.”

Court records show that the robbery report was filed on Wednesday, but did not give any other details on the case. Blueface has not yet been formally charged in connection with the arrest, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Blueface’s attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On October, 8 2022, the "Thotiana" rapper, 26, allegedly shot a man, which led to him being booked for attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure, vehicle, or craft, on November 15, according to a police report.

Blueface. Maury Phillips/Getty

He was also booked for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer, or semi, per the report.

Wack 100, Blueface's manager, told Rolling Stone in November that Blueface's then girlfriend Chrisean Rock was also present during the arrest.

In footage of the incident obtained by TMZ, Blueface is seen sitting on a bench against a building with Rock. One plainclothes officer approaches him and pushes him against a wall. A couple more officers appear and help tackle Blueface to the ground.

Another clip shows roughly half a dozen plain-clothes officers surrounding the "Bussdown" rapper, as one puts handcuffs on him. He was on his stomach before the cops turned him around and stood him up. Two officers briefly searched his pockets before walking him away.