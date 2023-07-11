Randy Travis Mourns ‘Gentle Giant’ Lighting Director Police Say Was 'Shot Dead by Wife' Over Cheating

Randy Travis is mourning the death of his “gentle giant” lighting director Thomas Roberts.

According to authorities, Roberts, 68, was shot dead by his wife Christine Ann Roberts, 72, on Monday at their Nashville home "because he had cheated on her."

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a release that Christine had been charged with criminal homicide for “fatally shooting her husband at their 1212 Howard Avenue home.” According to the release, Roberts died of a single gunshot wound to his chest on the front porch of their home.

“East Precinct officers responded to the call at 8 p.m.,” the release read. “They encountered Christine Roberts, who said that she shot her husband because he had cheated on her. A pistol was recovered.”

Christine’s bond was set at $100,000, per the release.



Sharing a tribute to his long-time collaborator on Facebook, Travis, 64, wrote that “the stage has gone dim with the passing of Thom Roberts” and called him “one of the very best stage lighting technicians in the business.”

“Thom not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage; but, he had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul,” the country music singer continued alongside a photo of Thomas at work.

"Always willing, with a ‘can do’ and ‘happy to do it’ attitude. He was a gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart. One would search a lifetime to find a kinder, gentler spirit. Thom was my friend and I loved him dearly.”



Detectives have charged Christine Ann Roberts, 72, with criminal homicide for fatally shooting her husband at their home. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

The country musician added that while his More Life tour would not be the same, he and his band would continue the US tour dates.

"As we go back out next week, for the "More Life" tour of Randy Travis, the music will not be near as sweet; but, I will once again be reminded of the blessing I was given to have Thom Roberts on the road with us for so many miles, and so many memories,” he shared.

“It certainly won’t be the same; and, I know I speak for the entire band and crew when I say the light that he truly created, in our hearts, will never be extinguished or forgotten. Tonight, I will look toward heaven and am sure I will see flashes of Thom’s handiwork in the night sky—letting us know he is home, and all is well.”

Thom Roberts with his wife Christine Roberts. Thom Roberts Facebook

On his own Facebook page, Thomas had shared that he’d also worked with the late Olivia Newton-John.



Paying tribute to the actress and singer following her death in August 2022, he wrote, “I have to admit, I was never a fan during her heyday, but I worked with her, the last few years she toured, and she was one of the sweetest, most generous, and kindest artists I have ever worked for, not to mention beautiful inside and out. She will be missed....my condolences to her family …”

Photos on Thomas’ Facebook also showed him posing with his wife Christine.

