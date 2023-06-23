Randy Fenoli Says He Never 'Truly Felt Love’ Before Meeting Fiancé (Exclusive)

The ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ star and fashion designer tells PEOPLE his relationship with fiancé Mete Kobal is “really beautiful”

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 04:39PM EDT
Randy Fenoli and fiance Mete Kobal
Photo:

Randy Fenoli/ Instagram

Say Yes to the Dress star Randy Fenoli has spent decades helping other people plan their dream wedding days — and now, he gets to focus on his own.

“I have to tell you, it took me 58 years and I honestly never thought it was going to happen,” Fenoli tells PEOPLE of soon marrying fiancé Mete Kobal. “Then Mete came along, and I have to say that I honestly don't know if I've ever truly felt love before.”

The bridal fashion designer, 59, proposed to his fiancé, 39, in December of 2022 at New York City's Marmara Park Avenue Hotel, where they met. They had been dating for about a year after connecting at the hotel’s bar, where Kobal worked as the restaurant and bar manager — and they've been inseparable since.

“He's just always there, and I have never had anyone that's always been there for me. It's really beautiful,” Fenoli shares. “Every day is just incredible. It really is, to have somebody there that you love and support and to be silly with and have fun with.” 

As far as planning his big day goes, the only thing Fenoli has said yes to so far is what he and his fiancé will wear. 

Randi Fenoli engagement ring
Randy Fenoli gets engaged. CLANE GESSEL STUDIO

“I was really worried about that because we have very different styles,” Fenoli explains. “But we found something that is very classy, but so unique and so couture-looking."

For the nuptials themselves, Fenoli and Kobal are considering hopping on a cruise ship with a stop in Italy for an intimate ceremony, aiming for a final destination of Turkey, where Kobal is from, so they can celebrate with his family and friends. 

“Even with our engagement party, we only had about 50 people here, and I still didn't feel like I had enough time to spend with everyone,” Fenoli says. “But on a ship, you can spend time because you're together for a week, and you don't have to babysit your guests. There's something for them to do on the ship and you get to spend time with them so I think that's a lot of the appeal of getting married on a ship.”

His interest in a Love Boat-inspired wedding isn’t out of the blue: Fenoli announced a new partnership with Princess Cruises on Thursday that involves him taking on the role of the “love and romance ambassador” to the cruise line and hosting a dedicated bridal fashion cruise in December. 

say-yes-to-the-dress
Randy Fenoli on Say Yes to the Dress.


Beyond his engagement and new brand partnership, Fenoli is also celebrating his 30-year anniversary in the wedding industry this June, recognizing his start in bridal fashion in 1993 after his graduation from N.Y.C.'s Fashion Institute of Technology. 

Through those 30 years, Fenoli has experienced 22 seasons of Say Yes to the Dress, thousands of bridal consultations and plenty of weddings — making him well prepared to plan his own, and well equipped to offer advice to anyone planning theirs. 

“Just make sure to enjoy it, because this is supposed to be the happiest time of your life, and if you're not enjoying it, go elope,” Fenoli says of the planning stage. “Go to Vegas or a chapel and just elope. You're creating a memory and that's going to last forever. Be sure to prioritize what's really and truly important.”

Related Articles
Randy Fenoli Engagement . Credit: Clane Gessel Studio
Everything to Know About 'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli's Fiancé Mete Kobal
Randy Fenoli Engagement . Credit: Clane Gessel Studio
'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged! 'I Never Thought It Was Going to Happen for Me'
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy
Nick Viall Says He Wants Fiancée Natalie Joy to Have the 'Wedding of Her Dreams' in Georgia (Exclusive)
13 Reasons Why Star Tyler Barnhardt Marries Adriana Schaps.
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tyler Barnhardt Marries Adriana Schaps with Adam Rippon as Officiant! (Exclusive)
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Married
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Married in Detroit — with Sister Hailie Jade as Her Bridesmaid!
Jessy Schram Wedding
‘Chicago Med’ Star Jessy Schram Is Married: Inside the ‘Romantic’ Wedding at an Antique Shop! (Exclusive)
Forest and Tooley Blakk Wedding
Singer Forest Blakk Marries Tooley Jones in Intimate Forest Wedding with Caroline Rhea as Officiant (Exclusive)
International Nova and Cristina wedding
Singer International Nova Marries Cristina Ferreira in a Gorgeous Atlanta Wedding
Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott's wedding
Eminem Walked His Daughter Alaina Down the Aisle at Her Wedding: 'He Wasn't Going to Miss That' (Exclusive)
Hailie Jade with her sister Alaina Scott
Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Says She'll 'Never Forget' Having Sister Hailie Jade as Her Maid of Honor (Exclusive)
Randi Fenoli engagement ring
'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli Calls Matching Engagement Rings with Fiancé 'a Little Ostentatious'
Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Sara Bareilles and Fiancé Joe Tippett Share Details of Their Romantic Engagement — Including Her 'Sweet' Ring (Exclusive)
Jojo Fletcher
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Their Favorite Wedding Memory and New Divorce Reality Show (Exclusive)
JENNA JAMESON AND JESSI LAWLESS wedding
Jenna Jameson Opens Up About Late Father After Marrying Wife Jessi Lawless: 'He Always Told Me I Was Gay'
Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre's Wedding
Broadway's 'Little Mermaid' Star Sierra Boggess Is Married! See All the 'Fairytale' Wedding Photos (Exclusive)
JENNA JAMESON AND JESSI LAWLESS WEDDING
Jenna Jameson Marries Girlfriend Jessi Lawless: 'I Found the Person I Should Have Always Been With'