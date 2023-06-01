Rams' Raheem Morris Helps Save Boy, 3, from Drowning in Las Vegas Pool: 'Thankful I Knew What to Do'

The defensive coordinator helped save a 3-year-old boy at a Las Vegas pool after he stopped breathing

By
Published on June 1, 2023 11:03 AM
Raheem Morris before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Raheem Morris. Photo:

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams coach Raheem Morris is crediting his team for his heroic know-how in a life-saving emergency.

The defensive coordinator helped save a 3-year-old boy at a Las Vegas pool after he stopped breathing, according to ESPN.

Using protocols learned with the NFL, such as knowing the importance of an automatic external defibrillator (AED), Morris was able to retrieve the apparatus and have it ready to assist a doctor on-site to revive the child.

"I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED?" Morris, 46, told ESPN on Wednesday.

Raheem Morris, defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams
Raheem Morris.

Alisha Jucevic for The Washington Post via Getty Images

He added, "When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being okay."

Morris and his family learned that after the child was taken to a nearby hospital, he was released to go home 24 hours later.

“I’m just thankful I knew what to do,” Morris added in his conversation with ESPN. “You just never know when you’re going to need that stuff.”

The husband and father, who was vacationing with his wife Nicole and their three kids, also spoke of "the awareness and preparedness" that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has brought to the masses after his heart stopped following a collapse mid-game on the field in January. (Hamlin, 25, has since been open about his ongoing recovery.)

Raheem Morris of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during training camp
Raheem Morris.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFL has continued ramping up its safety education ever since, with Morris highlighting the first aid training he's received on CPR and AED by Reggie Scott, the team's vice president of sports medicine and performance.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff was quick to highlight Morris' "quick thinking" in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

"An amazing story of quick thinking in the moment by Raheem Morris & grateful to Reggie Scott for training our staff on CPR & AED," he wrote. "Very possibly seeing the life-saving CPR Damar Hamlin received inspired our organization to get trained & saved another life."

Concluded Demoff, "CPR & AEDs save lives."

