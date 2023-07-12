Ramona Singer Knows Kyle Richards Is Enduring a 'Hurtful' Time as a Housewife Being Separated in the Spotlight

Ramona Singer is showing her support for her fellow housewife Kyle Richards amid The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum — who went through her own on-camera split from ex Mario Singer back in 2014 — shared that she understands the pair are under scrutiny as they navigate their separation publicly.

“Unfortunately, they like to sensationalize and they like to, you know, a lot of times things that are written in the press aren't true and it's hurtful,” explained the 66-year-old on Wednesday's episode of PodcastOne’s Turtle Time with Ramona and Avery Singer. “It's very hurtful for everyone involved and my heart goes out to both of them.”

“I really hope they work things out so they're both happy. I'd rather see them together than not together,” she continued. “I mean, listen, they've been together for a very long time, whatever it may be, and you know, nothing's perfect in life and this is a pure example, that marriages and relationships aren't perfect.”

“Unfortunately, their relationship, Mauricio and Kyle, is playing out in the press and I feel bad for them for that,” added Singer, whose divorce was finalized in September 2016 more than two years after she reportedly caught Mario cheating.



Last week, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Richards, 54, and her husband of 27 years "been separated for a while now.”

That said, according to a source, the couple "are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

After the news broke, Richards and Umansky, 53, each posted a joint statement to their social media accounts shedding light on the situation.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," Richards shared on her Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

The same statement, which Umansky also shared on his Instagram, continued: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."



Richards and Umansky first met at a nightclub in 1994. The couple wed in January 1996 and share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Umansky told PEOPLE in March 2013 that the pair behaved as they normally would on camera. "We're just super real, and we know each other and we're real," he explained. "We don't have any secrets to hide. That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons."

The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in January 2021, with Richards telling Bravo Insider the milestone was something they were both "incredibly proud of."

"For me, it's one of my biggest accomplishments," she added. "I mean, I think it's refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal [laughs]. And we're really proud to be good role models to our daughters."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seasons 1–12 can be streamed on Peacock.

