Ralph Yarl Describes Encounter with Shooter at Door: 'Don't Come Here Ever Again'

Ralph Yarl spoke about his survival and recovery with 'Good Morning America' on Tuesday

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 09:21AM EDT
Ralph Yarl, teen shot after going to the wrong house, speaks out in 'GMA' exclusive
Ralph Yarl, teen shot after going to the wrong house, speaks out in 'GMA' exclusive.

Ralph Yarl is opening up about his shooting for the first time.

On Tuesday, the 17-year-old spoke to Good Morning America about the April 13 incident, where he was shot in the head by a homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri, after mistakenly going to the wrong house to pick up his siblings.

“He only said five words: ‘Don’t come here ever again,' " Yarl told Robin Roberts about his assailant Andrew Lester, 84, when she asked if “there were any words exchanged” before the man opened fire.

"He points [the gun] at me … so I kinda, like, brace and I turn my head," Yarl continued. "Then it happened. And then I'm on the ground ... and then I fall on the glass. The shattered glass. And then before I know it I'm running away shouting, 'Help me, help me.'"

Yarl added that despite the fact he was bleeding from the head at the time he remained surprisingly "alert" as his "instincts took over.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

At this point, he told Roberts that he tried to find someone to help but faced several rejections before anyone would provide assistance. The first house he went to just shut the door on him and locked it, he revealed.

Ralph Yarl, teen shot after going to the wrong house, speaks out in 'GMA' exclusive
Ralph Yarl, teen shot after going to the wrong house, speaks out in 'GMA' exclusive.

"So then I go to the next house across the street,” he said. “No one answers. And the house to the right of that house, I go there and someone opens the door and tells me to wait for the police.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, Lester told police he believed someone was trying to break into his house and shot twice within a few seconds of opening the door, reported ABC News.

He now faces one charge of felony assault in the first degree and another charge of armed criminal action.

Lester has denied the charges and is waiting for his trial, currently released on a $200,000 bond. According to ABC News, a judge partially sealed the evidence in the case after Lester’s attorney, Steven Salmon, filed a protective order.

"In this case, the court entered an order prohibiting the dissemination of information from the discovery by both the prosecution and defense," Salmon told the outlet in a statement Monday.

"As a party to the criminal case, any statement from Mr. Lester would certainly violate that order. I can say Mr. Lester is looking forward to the upcoming preliminary hearing."

Yarl, who now raises money for traumatic brain injuries related to wrongful shootings at homes, described himself as a normal kid who won’t let this incident affect his happiness.

"Classical music kinda resonates with me," he said. "Just the feeling that it creates and the fact that you can make it yourself … it kinda invigorates me."

“I’m just a kid,” he added. “I’m not larger than life because this happened to me. I’m just going to keep doing the stuff that makes me happy and just living my life the best I can and not let this bother me.”

Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, told ABC News last month that her nephew did not want to go back to his home because he was shot in the same neighborhood where he lived. She said they have since relocated to a different area.

Related Articles
Bryan Kohberger
Prosecutors Will Seek Death Penalty Against Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger
Amanda Davis
Man Fatally Stabbed His Pregnant Girlfriend While Her 3 Children Tried to Fight Him Off
Police investigate triple homicide in Newton
Couple Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary Is Stabbed to Death — and Killer Remains at Large
Dr Jaime Yun
'Brilliant' Surgeon Who was Dad of 2 Is Killed After Punch During Road Rage Incident
Gaymee Paw
Kentucky Teen Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old High School Student
Sandra Hemme
She Was Convicted of a 1980 Murder — But Lawyers Say Cops Exploited Mental Illness, Coerced False Confession
Larry Rudolph
Girlfriend of Dentist Who Killed Wife on Safari, Then Claimed It Was Accident, Gets 17 Years in Prison
San Antonio Officers Charged with Murder After Shooting Woman in Home Having Mental Health Crisis
3 San Antonio Officers Charged with Murder After Woman Having Mental Health Crisis Was Shot
3 Young Brothers Shot and Killed By Father in Ohio, Mom Injured
Ohio Father Accused of Killing 3 Young Sons Indicted, Allegedly Planned Attack for 'Several Months'
Chloe Wisniewski, charged with neglect in Florida after her baby was injured in a dog attack
Mom Charged with Neglect After Pit Bull Mix Attacks Baby in Bassinet, Chews off Multiple Fingers
BRANDY ESCAMILLA AND JOSILYN RUIZ
Man Accused of Killing Engaged Couple in Music Festival Mass Shooting Was Hallucinating on Mushrooms: Docs
Alamy Live News. 2PXD3BH Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015 and June 2016 while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital. This is an Alamy Live News image and may not be part of your current Alamy deal . If you are unsure, please contact our sales team to check.
Nurse Lucy Letby Had 'Favorite Ways of Killing' Children, Prosecutors Allege
Kristel Candelario
Ohio Toddler Dies After Mom Allegedly Leaves Child Home Alone for 10 Days to Go on Vacation
Elena Semander Credit: Courtesy Semander Family
Texas Courts Were Going to Let a Serial Killer Walk Free — But Not if a Victim’s Mother Could Help It (Exclusive)
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Will OceanGate Face Criminal Charges After 'Titan' Sub's 'Catastrophic' Implosion? Legal Expert Weighs In
BRANDY ESCAMILLA AND JOSILYN RUIZ
Family of Couple Killed at Wash. Music Festival Speak Out: 'They Didn’t Deserve to Die Like That' (Exclusive)