Ralph Pittman Apologizes for His 'Part' in Drew Sidora Split, Is 'Optimistic for Brighter Days Ahead' (Exclusive)

Ralph Pittman is taking accountability for his split from estranged wife Drew Sidora.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Pittman, 40, apologizes for his role in his divorce from the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star and shares his hopes for moving forward.

"I love my wife with all my heart. It is no secret that marriage is a challenging journey, one that is not for the faint of heart,” he says. “My family means the world to me and I've dedicated myself to providing support, encouragement and acting as a pillar of strength for my wife and children.”

“Although we know the real reason that ultimately led to my request for divorce, I'm taking this time to be more introspective and working to become the best version of myself,” he continues. “I stand by my response to the petition however I sincerely apologize for my part in the deterioration of our relationship. As seasons change, I'm hopeful and optimistic for brighter days ahead."

In March, Sidora lodged an explosive set of allegations against her estranged partner, including claims he was a "serial cheater and adulterer" who abused her both mentally and financially and even got "physically aggressive" with her at one point.

Sidora previously opened up to PEOPLE about her decision to divorce amid their marriage struggles.

“Well everything in the petition I obviously stand by and it was just a culmination of things that should not happen in a marriage,” she explained. “And I think the inability to own it, the inability to apologize, the inability to work through it, the inability to care about my emotional state and wanting to work and heal that, was very challenging.”

According to Sidora, things reached a “boiling point” when some of their marital issues “started to happen on camera” and she began to feel “embarrassment on top of what we were dealing with behind closed doors.”

“[It was] definitely the breaking point and enough is enough,” she confessed. “And I didn't see that coming. Of course I was forever, but it was like [there was] nothing else left for me to hold onto because the behavior and inappropriateness just never stopped. It was just too much.”

Despite the allegations, the Step Up actress was “hopeful for an amicable divorce.”

“I'm hoping for a great co-parenting partner. I'm hoping for us to come out of this and be able to be friends and be respectful,” she shared. “I'm hoping for my kids to be happy and just to really see what life has for me on the other side of all this. It's hard to imagine right now, but I would love to just be completely whole moving forward.”



When news of their separation broke, Pittman released an exclusive statement to PEOPLE about the end of his marriage.



"Love is a beautiful thing," he wrote at the time. "Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

Sidora later shared her own statement with PEOPLE. "After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love," she said. "Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly. In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings."

