New York Fashion Week is about more than just what's on the runway — it's about who's in the front row.

On Friday night, Ralph Lauren hosted his show — converting a building at N.Y.'s Brooklyn Navy Yard into a rustic barn setting that was inspired by his Double RL Ranch in Colorado — and had one of the starriest front rows of the season, with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Gabrielle Union to Sheryl Crow, Laura Dern and Mindy Kaling mingling and taking in everything the fashion house had to offer.

Following the runway show, which was closed by supermodel icon Christy Turlington, guests enjoyed an intimate seated dinner featuring a curated menu of Polo Bar Classics.

Crow and Dern attended the event together and praised the designer for the immersive runway show experience.

“It was beautiful and so inspiring, just like Ralph always is,” Crow told PEOPLE at the event. “Every time he designs something, I feel like my closet needs that.”

Dern echoed her friend's high praise of the designer: "He's such a legend and it's an honor to get to celebrate him and watch his art continue to grow and evolve," she told PEOPLE.

Kaling, who stepped out of her "comfort zone" in a black leather set from the label, said she was "blown away by the sheer volume of looks" on the catwalk.

"I'm always so amazed at what an undertaking this and how many Ralph has to come up with every season," she told PEOPLE. "It was gorgeous. I love how much yellow gold there was. That's my favorite color."



She added that amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike attending New York Fashion Week feels "fabulous and since there's not much going on in LA — it's fun to come out!"

Ahead, see all the stars in attendance at the iconic designer's show — and what they wore!