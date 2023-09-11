Lifestyle Style Ralph Lauren Hosted the Most Star-Studded Show of New York Fashion Week — See All the Gorgeous Photos Gabrielle Union! Jennifer Lopez! Sheryl Crow! All the big names came out to support Ralph Lauren at his dreamy, rustic pop-up barn in Brooklyn By Hedy Phillips Hedy Phillips Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more. People Editorial Guidelines and Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on September 11, 2023 09:12AM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Paul Morigi//Getty Images, Billy Farrell/BFA.com New York Fashion Week is about more than just what's on the runway — it's about who's in the front row. On Friday night, Ralph Lauren hosted his show — converting a building at N.Y.'s Brooklyn Navy Yard into a rustic barn setting that was inspired by his Double RL Ranch in Colorado — and had one of the starriest front rows of the season, with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Gabrielle Union to Sheryl Crow, Laura Dern and Mindy Kaling mingling and taking in everything the fashion house had to offer. Following the runway show, which was closed by supermodel icon Christy Turlington, guests enjoyed an intimate seated dinner featuring a curated menu of Polo Bar Classics. Crow and Dern attended the event together and praised the designer for the immersive runway show experience. “It was beautiful and so inspiring, just like Ralph always is,” Crow told PEOPLE at the event. “Every time he designs something, I feel like my closet needs that.” Dern echoed her friend's high praise of the designer: "He's such a legend and it's an honor to get to celebrate him and watch his art continue to grow and evolve," she told PEOPLE. All the Stars at New York Fashion Week! Kaling, who stepped out of her "comfort zone" in a black leather set from the label, said she was "blown away by the sheer volume of looks" on the catwalk. "I'm always so amazed at what an undertaking this and how many Ralph has to come up with every season," she told PEOPLE. "It was gorgeous. I love how much yellow gold there was. That's my favorite color." She added that amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike attending New York Fashion Week feels "fabulous and since there's not much going on in LA — it's fun to come out!" Ahead, see all the stars in attendance at the iconic designer's show — and what they wore! 01 of 24 Jennifer Lopez Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty 02 of 24 Gabrielle Union Billy Farrell/BFA.com 03 of 24 Sheryl Crow Billy Farrell/BFA.com 04 of 24 Mindy Kaling Paul Morigi/Getty 05 of 24 Laura Dern Billy Farrell/BFA.com 06 of 24 Julianne Moore BFA 07 of 24 Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty 08 of 24 Diane Keaton Billy Farrell/BFA.com 09 of 24 Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty 10 of 24 Rachel Brosnahan Billy Farrell/BFA.com 11 of 24 James Marsden BFA 12 of 24 Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Diane Keaton and Amanda Seyfried https://publicity.gettyimages.com/rl-events/ralph-lauren-spring-2024-collection/#!asset/wcswjnjvjkq56463x57vn74. Billy Farrell/BFA.com 13 of 24 Robin Wright BFA 14 of 24 Meghann Fahy BFA 15 of 24 Jonathan Bailey Billy Farrell/BFA.com 16 of 24 Emma Roberts BFA 17 of 24 Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell, Mindy Kaling, Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne Billy Farrell/BFA.com 18 of 24 Amanda Seyfried BFA 19 of 24 Cara Delevingne BFA 20 of 24 Mariah Linney and Madison Bailey Paul Morigi/Getty 21 of 24 Kate and Kevin Love BFA 22 of 24 Adria Arjona BFA 23 of 24 Kathryn Newton BFA 24 of 24 Elsa Hosk BFA