Ralph Lauren Hosted the Most Star-Studded Show of New York Fashion Week — See All the Gorgeous Photos

Gabrielle Union! Jennifer Lopez! Sheryl Crow! All the big names came out to support Ralph Lauren at his dreamy, rustic pop-up barn in Brooklyn

By
Hedy Phillips
and
Brittany Talarico
Updated on September 11, 2023 09:12AM EDT
Gab Union, Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow and Mindy Kaling in the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Paul Morigi//Getty Images, Billy Farrell/BFA.com

New York Fashion Week is about more than just what's on the runway — it's about who's in the front row.

On Friday night, Ralph Lauren hosted his show — converting a building at N.Y.'s Brooklyn Navy Yard into a rustic barn setting that was inspired by his Double RL Ranch in Colorado — and had one of the starriest front rows of the season, with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Gabrielle Union to Sheryl Crow, Laura Dern and Mindy Kaling mingling and taking in everything the fashion house had to offer.

Following the runway show, which was closed by supermodel icon Christy Turlington, guests enjoyed an intimate seated dinner featuring a curated menu of Polo Bar Classics.

Crow and Dern attended the event together and praised the designer for the immersive runway show experience.

“It was beautiful and so inspiring, just like Ralph always is,” Crow told PEOPLE at the event. “Every time he designs something, I feel like my closet needs that.”

Dern echoed her friend's high praise of the designer: "He's such a legend and it's an honor to get to celebrate him and watch his art continue to grow and evolve," she told PEOPLE.

Kaling, who stepped out of her "comfort zone" in a black leather set from the label, said she was "blown away by the sheer volume of looks" on the catwalk.

"I'm always so amazed at what an undertaking this and how many Ralph has to come up with every season," she told PEOPLE. "It was gorgeous. I love how much yellow gold there was. That's my favorite color."

She added that amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike attending New York Fashion Week feels "fabulous and since there's not much going on in LA — it's fun to come out!"

Ahead, see all the stars in attendance at the iconic designer's show — and what they wore!

01 of 24

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez attends the Ralph Lauren SS24 runway show during New York Fashion Week September 2023 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on September 8, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty
02 of 24

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union in Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Runway Show

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
03 of 24

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow in Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Runway Show

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
04 of 24

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2023

Paul Morigi/Getty
05 of 24

Laura Dern

Laura Dern in Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Runway Show

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
06 of 24

Julianne Moore

Stars at Ralph Lauren Show

BFA
07 of 24

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty 
08 of 24

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton, Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Runway Show

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
09 of 24

Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty 
10 of 24

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan in Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Runway Show

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
11 of 24

James Marsden

Stars at Ralph Lauren Show

BFA
12 of 24

Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Diane Keaton and Amanda Seyfried

Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Runway Show
https://publicity.gettyimages.com/rl-events/ralph-lauren-spring-2024-collection/#!asset/wcswjnjvjkq56463x57vn74.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
13 of 24

Robin Wright

Stars at Ralph Lauren Show

BFA
14 of 24

Meghann Fahy

Stars at Ralph Lauren Show

BFA
15 of 24

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey in Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Runway Show

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
16 of 24

Emma Roberts

Stars at Ralph Lauren Show

BFA
17 of 24

Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell, Mindy Kaling, Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne

Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Runway Show

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
18 of 24

Amanda Seyfried

Stars at Ralph Lauren Show

BFA
19 of 24

Cara Delevingne

Stars at Ralph Lauren Show

BFA
20 of 24

Mariah Linney and Madison Bailey

Mariah Linney and Madison Bailey attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2023 in New York City.

Paul Morigi/Getty 
21 of 24

Kate and Kevin Love

Stars at Ralph Lauren Show

BFA
22 of 24

Adria Arjona

Stars at Ralph Lauren Show

BFA
23 of 24

Kathryn Newton

Stars at Ralph Lauren Show-091023-1

BFA
24 of 24

Elsa Hosk

Stars at Ralph Lauren Show

BFA
