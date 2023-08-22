Rainey Qualley Appears to Confirm Lewis Pullman Breakup as She Holds Hands with Musician Kane Ritchotte

The outing comes days after the pair were seen getting close at her sister Margaret Qualley's wedding to Jack Antonoff over the weekend

By
Jen Juneau
Published on August 22, 2023 02:34PM EDT
Rainey Qualley is spotted with her boyfriend in New York City after attending her sister's wedding. Rainey and new beau, Kane Ritchotte held hands on a stroll after Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's star studded 3 day wedding celebration in New Jersey.
Kane Ritchotte and Rainey Qualley in New York City on Aug. 21, 2023. Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Rainey Qualley appears to have moved on from her relationship with Lewis Pullman.

On Monday, the actress and singer, 34, was photographed out and about in New York City with Kane Ritchotte, a musician and former actor who plays in the band More*.

Qualley held hands with Ritchotte, 31, as she wore a patterned black mini dress and black boots, with her hair hanging loose over her shoulders.

The former Portugal. The Man drummer went casual in khaki pants, a white tee and sneakers, finishing the look in a baseball cap and black sweatshirt slung around his shoulders.

Seemingly confirming their relationship, Ritchotte posted a photo on his Instagram Story Monday of the pair, with Qualley wearing a hot-pink dress of a similar length as they held hands and walked down the street.

Rainey Qualley Appears to Confirm Lewis Pullman Breakup as She Holds Hands with Musician Kane Ritchotte
Rainey Qualley's repost of Kane Ritchotte's Instagram Story.

Rainey Qualley/Instagram

On her own Instagram Story, the daughter of Andie MacDowell reposted the photo, which tagged her and also featured a heart-hands emoji.

The photos come days after Ritchotte and Qualley were seen getting close as they attended the weekend wedding festivities of her sister Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff in New Jersey.

Reps for Qualley and Ritchotte did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment Tuesday.

Qualley most recently dated actor Pullman, 30, who is the son of actor Bill Pullman and his wife Tamara Hurwitz.

The two began dating in September 2020, and made their red-carpet debut at the San Diego premiere of his movie Top Gun: Maverick on May 4, 2022.

Qualley shared a series of photos on Instagram from the red carpet at the time, saying she "can't wait" for viewers to "fall in love with" Lewis' character, Bob.

