Rams Coordinator Raheem Morris Shares Emotional Reunion with Boy, 3, He Saved from Drowning in Pool

Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Raheem Morris is speaking out after an emotional reunion with the 3-year-old boy he helped save from drowning in a Las Vegas pool.

On Good Morning America Friday, the 46-year-old defensive coordinator shared a hug with Wyatt Stanley and his mom, Kelseigh Stanley.

"It's truly a miracle when I try to wrap my mind around everything that happened," Kelseigh told GMA.

For Morris, he was in the right place at the right time — and thankfully he knew what to do, thanks to increased educational efforts undertaken by the NFL following Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2.

“My kids are all in the pool, and I hear a scream,” Morris said, recalling the incident. “I see Wyatt laying poolside, and he’s blue.”

He added, “And I could just feel the panic of it all, when you’re alone, and I just looked … and asked, ‘Where’s the AED machine?’”

Morris was referring to an automated external defibrillator — a portable electronic device used to treat sudden cardiac arrest. After Morris tracked down the life-saving device, he was aided by Dr. Andrew Oleksyn, another pool guest who happens to be an emergency room doctor.

After Oleksyn started CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, Wyatt registered a pulse and water started coming out of his mouth, Morris said.

“And when he said, ‘He has a pulse,’ I started clapping,” the coach recalled.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital, and he was released to go home 24 hours later.

While Kelseigh says Wyatt's prognosis is uncertain, she is giving thanks to Morris and Oleksyn.



“It’s hard to say what exactly his future is going to be because he was under the water for so long,” she said. “We are truly so happy that Raheem was there, and Dr. Andrew was there.”

She added, “God placed them all directly where they needed to be.”