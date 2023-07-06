RaeLynn Says She Didn't Know If She Wanted to Return to Music After Becoming a Mom

RaeLynn is revealing that she almost didn't come back to music after giving birth.

While appearing on the "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast, the singer, 29, talked with friend and host Savannah Chrisley, 25, about how she wasn't sure she'd return to music after welcoming daughter Daisy, 21 months.

"After I had Daisy, I was in infant land. You remember coming to see me," RaeLynn says to Chrisley. "I had my compression socks on. I was just like, I'm nursing. I was loving life."

Speaking quickly, RaeLynn touts, "I never want to go in music again, I just want to be a mom, I want to live on a farm ... which, I still want to do."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"But anyways, I want to have all these babies. I want to get knocked up all the time. I just loved being a mom. I was like, am I even going to want to go back to music? I don't know if I want to do this," the "Queens Don't" singer says to Chrisley.

"And [husband] Josh was like, 'No, that's what you're called to do. Right now you're in this moment but give it time.' "

"But then I was thinking about that and I went on the road ... a few months later ... and watching Daisy watch me from side-stage, Josh is holding her, she has her little headphones on ... so her ears were protected and she's watching me and I'm like, 'This is going to instill in Daisy that you can literally have a family and you can do what you love. You can be a strong woman and still be a mother.' "

In October 2021, just one month after welcoming her daughter Daisy, RaeLynn chatted with PEOPLE about the moment she met her newborn.

"When she came out and they put her on my chest, I just started crying because I couldn't believe that she was mine," The Voice alum told PEOPLE exclusively. She also revealed that her daughter was already taking after her mama.

"Daisy's definitely going to have a little sass to her, that's for sure. We're already seeing that in her personality!"

She also shared the sweet gift that her former The Voice mentor Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani gave her following the birth of Daisy. "They've been so sweet, and when Daisy was born they sent this huge thing of flowers," RaeLynn shared at the time. "Gwen and Blake have been so sweet about her."