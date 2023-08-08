Radhi Devlukia-Shetty's First Cookbook 'JoyFull' Will Detail How She 'Transformed' Her Relationship with Food

“I want this book to bring life and excitement into the kitchen," the creator and self-taught cook tells PEOPLE of her new book, out Feb. 27

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
Published on August 8, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Radhi Devlukia-Shetty Announces Her First Cookbook âJoyFullâ
Radhi Devlukia-Shetty announces her first cookbook 'JoyFull'. Photo:

Kelsey Lapolla

Radhi Devlukia-Shetty's upcoming cookbook is meant to be "so much more than just a cookbook."

The creator and self-taught cook will publish her upcoming title, JoyFull, on Feb. 27, 2024, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively.

“I want it to be a guide, something that connects people back to their own bodies and the food they eat,” says Devlukia-Shetty, who has a degree in Ayurvedic nutrition. “A place where I can share the tools and practices I have learned and used that transformed my relationship with myself, food and nature.”

Radhi Devlukia-Shetty Announces Her First Cookbook âJoyFullâ, book cover

Simon Element

JoyFull contains 125 plant-based recipes like red lentil dahl (a "taste of home," she says), veggie frittata muffins, and chocolate mud pie.

“I want this book to bring life and excitement into the kitchen and for people to understand their bodies deeper, to know how to use the food they eat to support and optimize their wellbeing,” she tells PEOPLE.

Devlukia-Shetty, who is married to author and life-coach (and former monk) Jay Shetty, says one of the biggest misconceptions about plant-based eating is that the food has to be plain — but with her cookbook, she emphasizes “that it can be packed with flavor and vibrance.”

“It's really not what you eat, it's how you season and flavor it,” she says. “You can take a humble potato and take yourself to different regions of the world with the spices you use.”

Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia
Radhi Devlukia-Shetty Instagram

Devlukia-Shetty pulled inspiration from her Indian heritage, family recipes passed down to her, and “the places I’ve travelled and lived” including the U.K., New York and Los Angeles. She ultimately had to narrow down the 185 recipes she created to the 125 that ended up in the book.

“When thinking of the recipes, honestly it felt like a science experiment,” she says. “Thinking of the variety in each chapter, the sweet, the savory, the crunchy, the creamy, all the textures, colors and flavors, but ultimately all with the intention to balance health and satisfaction in each meal, and get your spice cupboard overflowing!”

Devlukia-Shetty complements her flavorful recipes with wellness practices that also spark joy, like breath work tips, her skincare routine and prayers for staying present.

JoyFull will go on sale Feb. 27, 2024, and is available for pre-order now.

