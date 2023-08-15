Rachel Zoe Shares Adorable Video of Her Sons Reuniting After Weeks Apart: 'My Heart Is Full Again'

Rachel Zoe’s family is back together at last!

On Monday, the fashion mogul posted a video to Instagram showing her sons Kaius, 9, and Skyler, 12, reuniting at the airport.

Zoe, 51, captioned the post, “The last 24 hours back together after 3 1/2 weeks apart and my heart is full again 🥹❤️ 🙏🏻 👼 #grateful #brothers.”

With Queen’s “You’re My Best Friend” playing in the background, the montage went on to show clips of Zoe posing with her sons and heartfelt videos of the kids playing together in the pool.

Fellow mom Kimberly Van Der Beek replied in the comments, “WHAT?!!! My mind is blown! Wow it’s been a long time! Sky is so grown. Love those incredible boys! And you! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Celebrity makeup artist Autumn Moultrie chimed in saying, “I love watching these two grow up. Thank so much Rachel for your generosity of spirit, allowing us to voyeuristically witness such unbridled love and intimacy in your cute little family. It is so beautiful.”

In August 2022, Zoe celebrated her 31st anniversary with husband Rodger Berman.

Rachel Zoe and her two sons Skyler and Kaius. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Marking a milestone in their relationship, the industry icon shared a reel of photos of her and Berman throughout their years together.

"I have loved you @rbermanus from this day 8.29 ❤️ 31 years ago…," Zoe wrote in the post's caption.

Among the pics was a shot from their 1998 wedding, various candid pics of the pair, as well as a series of snaps with their two children. The Reel was set to Coldplay's "Yellow."

"We have done this life together and I cannot wait to see what is yet to come. Happiest anniversary to my person 🙏🏻❤️," she wrote, adding, "And yes, everyone, we met in kindergarten 😉 #thisisus."

A few months later, Zoe took to Instagram to share a sweet video from her son Kaius' 9th birthday.

In the caption, the mom of two shared that Kaius wanted to give a speech to those attending his birthday dinner.

Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman with sons. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In his speech, Kaius shared his sincere gratitude for everyone coming together to celebrate his birthday.

"A lot of us are gathered here today, and it's just beautiful because think of how many families —some don't even have families. Some don't even know their families," the insightful little boy said, with a paper crown on his head.

He continued, "if we were to erase all of our memories, there's one memory that we would not forget and that is the memory of love ... of us loving, of actions of love, of everything assorted in," he trailed off, dissolving into laughter.

The proud mom celebrated her son as "pure magic" and an "empathetic, kind soul with a heart so big I think it makes up his whole body" in the caption.

