Rachel Morin: What to Know About Killing of Missing Woman Found Along Trail Who ‘Did Not Go Willingly’

Rachel Morin, a mother of five, was found along a popular hiking trail after going missing on Saturday

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 02:06PM EDT
A mother of five went missing along a popular Maryland hiking trail on Saturday before being found dead the next day, and police are scrambling to find clues that might lead them to her killer.

Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother and fitness enthusiast, was found dead along the MA & PA Heritage Trail after a two-day search that included police and community volunteers who scoured the woods for clues.

Morin’s family has launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for her funeral and for her five children, noting the mother did not have a life insurance policy in place.

“This was not an [accidental] death, and she did not go willingly,” Morin’s sister Rebekah Morin wrote on the fundraiser page. “She deserves a funeral worthy of her beauty.”

On Tuesday, police again asked anyone who visited the trail Saturday and anyone living near the trailhead with security cameras outside their homes to review their photos and video in case they see anything suspicious. 

The Harford County Sheriff would not comment on whether there are persons of interest when contacted by PEOPLE on Tuesday. Meanwhile on Monday afternoon, Sheriff Jeffery Gahler told WBAL-TV investigators aren’t ruling out the idea that Morin’s killing could have been “a random event."

Here’s what we know.

Police Say They Have No Suspects

Three days after Morin was first reported missing, police have not identified a suspect. “At this point in time, there is not a suspect,” Gahler told reporters at a news conference Sunday, where he warned hikers to be mindful of their surroundings on the trail as the investigation continues.

Gahler said there would be “an increased police presence along the trail” while investigators continue to track down Morin’s killer. “Right now detectives continue to work the case as aggressively as they possibly can and we will leave no stone unturned,” the sheriff said.

Morin's Boyfriend Reported Her Missing

Morin recently went "Facebook official" with her boyfriend Richard Tobin, who police say reported her missing on Saturday night. Tobin called the police around 11 p.m. and told them Morin had never returned from a trail run she left for earlier in the evening. 

Tobin said Morin left the house around 6 p.m., according to Sheriff Gahler, who laid out the timeline for reporters at his news conference Sunday. Gahler said investigators soon found Morin’s car abandoned at the trailhead, but could not find the mother. “Her car was there, but she was not,” the sheriff said, adding, “The family was obviously concerned.”

Morin’s body was found a day later when a volunteer who joined the search party discovered her along the trail. Gahler said detectives discovered several “indicators” that left “no doubt” Morin was murdered. “Sadly, it’s a homicide case,”  the sheriff said.

Boyfriend Spoke Out on Social Media

Tobin, who marked on Facebook that he and Morin had entered into a relationship on August 1, went on social media over the weekend to plead with the community to "let the family and I grieve."

"I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her," he wrote. "Let the family and I grieve. Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please."

Police Are 'Aggressively' Searching for Clues

Investigators have yet to reveal any breakthroughs in the case, but Sheriff Gahler told reporters they are working the case “as aggressively as they possibly can.” 

“We will leave no stone unturned,” Gahler said Sunday. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office has relied multiple times on the public’s help – both in finding Morin’s body and now in tracking down clues that might lead to her killer. 

“Detectives are asking your your help!” the sheriff’s office posted on social media Tuesday morning. “If you were on the Ma & Pa Trail on Saturday, or near the trail or trail heads and took photos or video, we are asking if you would please share them with investigators.”

Morin's Murder Comes a Week After Her Baby Niece Died of SIDS

Rachel’s murder capped off a tragic week for the Morin family, as her brother Nathan’s young baby reportedly died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) on July 28, according to The New York Post. Baby Lily Beth was less than four months old when she died, according to an obituary which said her death left "a void that could never be filled" for the Morin family.

Rachel’s sister Rebekah had recently shared a separate GoFundMe on Facebook raising money for their brother Nathan, who was Lily Beth's father. Rebekah wrote that Lily Beth “passed away unexpectedly and has left us all with heartbreaking sadness.”

On her sister’s GoFundMe, Rebekah wrote that the family was devastated after Rachel was found, writing that it was “yet another heartbreak” for the Morin family.

