Where Is Rachel Morin's Murderer? Sheriff Says Suspect Will Become 'Serial Killer' if Not Caught (Exclusive)

After releasing surveillance footage of a suspect believed to be involved in the death of Maryland woman Rachel Morin, authorities fear that he will attack again if he’s not identified soon.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler tells PEOPLE that the suspected attacker, who was also linked to a home invasion in Los Angeles, might have committed other violent crimes in other states.

The sheriff says that if the suspect is not caught quickly, other people could be in danger.

“I have no doubt in my mind, if he's not apprehended, he will become a serial killer,” Gahler says. “Because he will do this again.”

Morin, 37, was reported missing on Aug. 5 by her boyfriend who said she went out for a run on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Md., PEOPLE previously reported. The mother of five was found dead the next day when a volunteer who joined a search party discovered her along the trail.



Gahler says the connection to the Los Angeles suspect came after DNA at the scene was run through a national database.

The sheriff’s department has gotten many tips as a result of the press conference announcing the Los Angeles connection. Thus far, none of the tips have led to an identification. However, Gahler says investigators from his department have gone to Southern California and have been working with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Aug. 17, the sheriff’s Office released doorbell camera footage of a shirtless man exiting a house. His face isn’t seen on camera, but he appears to have black hair and dark skin. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 230 lbs. with a muscular build, likely between the ages of 20 and 30. Authorities believe the still-unidentified suspect is of Hispanic descent.

Rachel Morin murder suspect, left. Harford County Sheriff

Gahler says the suspect entered the Los Angeles home illegally. Inside, he allegedly assaulted an underage girl. There is no footage of him entering the home.

Gahler says he's unsure if the suspect was local to either Los Angeles or Maryland. The belief at this point, though, is that it's possible Morin was randomly targeted and might not have known her attacker.

Currently, investigators are using “science and the technology angles” to try to identify the subject using his DNA, according to Gahler, who declined to further specify those methods.

The sheriff's office announced Thursday that a $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to a conviction

Anyone with information can call Metro Crimestoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or submit a tip online at METROCRIMESTOPPERS.org. People can also call the Harford County Sheriff's Office at 410-836-7788 or email RMtips@harfordsheriff.org.

"There's nothing that points us in that direction of having any quick resolution to this case,” Gahler says. “But again, we're one tip away and I pray that right tip comes in.”

