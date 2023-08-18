Video Released of Rachel Morin's Suspected Killer — and DNA Links Him to Home Invasion in California

Authorities have released footage of a suspected killer they believe is involved in the death of Rachel Morin, nearly two weeks after the mother of five was found dead along a popular hiking trail in Maryland.

“The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the below depicted individual in relation to the homicide of Rachel Hannah Morin, which occurred on August 5, 2023,” the sheriff’s office said on social media Thursday while urging those with information to call their tipline.

Morin, 37, was reported missing on Aug. 5 by her boyfriend who said she went out for a run on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Md., but never returned, PEOPLE reported. The mother of five was found dead the next day when a volunteer who joined a search party discovered her along the trail.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler previously said at a news conference detectives discovered several “indicators” that left “no doubt” Morin was murdered. “Sadly, it’s a homicide case,” the sheriff said.



Gahler told reporters the case is being worked "as aggressively as they possibly can," and that "we will leave no stone unturned."

On Thursday, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance video on social media of the suspect, who is seen leaving a home following a home invasion in Los Angeles, Calif. The unknown man is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, 20 to 30 years old, with dark hair and a muscular frame, and is of Hispanic descent.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Friday that “DNA obtained in the Rachel Morin murder matches that of a suspect identified in a residential burglary and assault on March 26, 2023, in 77th Division.”

“Los Angeles Police Department detectives have been in contact with Harford County Investigators to provide any and all information needed to bring the person responsible for such a brutal and senseless murder to justice,” reads a Facebook post.

Investigators say the suspect is believed to have ties to the Los Angeles area and may have been involved in violent crimes in other states.

“I hope they found this scum of the earth,” Morin's boyfriend, Richard Tobin, wrote on Facebook following the release of the video.

Amid the search for Morin’s killer, Tobin has spoken out on social media.

"I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her," he wrote. "Let the family and I grieve. Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please."



A GoFundMe campaign has since been created to help raise money for her funeral and for her five children, noting the mother did not have a life insurance policy in place.

“This was not an [accidental] death, and she did not go willingly,” Morin’s sister Rebekah Morin wrote on the fundraiser page. “She deserves a funeral worthy of her beauty.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at its tip line (410) 836-7788 or via email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org.

