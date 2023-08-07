Body Found Off Nature Trail Where Md. Mom Vanished, as Boyfriend Speaks Out on Social Media

Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was reported missing Saturday

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 7, 2023 12:23PM EDT
Rachel Morin. Body Found off Nature Trail Where Md. Mom Vanished, as Boyfriend Speaks Out on Social Media
Rachel Morin. Photo:

Harford County Sheriff's Office

A mother of five is believed to have been found dead along a forest trail in Maryland on Sunday afternoon, and police said the woman died by homicide.

Rachel Morin was reported missing late Saturday night by her boyfriend who said she went out for a run on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Md., but never returned. 

Police said that according to Morin's boyfriend, the 37-year-old left her home around 6 p.m. on Saturday, and the boyfriend reported her missing roughly five hours later after finding her car abandoned at the trailhead. 

“This was not an [accidental] death, and she did not go willingly,” her sister Rebekah Morin wrote in a GoFundMe, where the family is raising money for Morin’s five children.

“Sadly, it’s a homicide case,” Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told reporters Sunday night, noting that investigators at the scene found “indicators” that left “no doubt” Morin’s death was a homicide.

“Right now detectives continue to work the case as aggressively as they possibly can and we will leave no stone unturned,” Sheriff Gahler told reporters. “I hope that changes in the coming hours, but at this point in time, there is not a suspect.”

Morin's boyfriend Richard Tobin pleaded with the community on Facebook to "let the family and I grieve."

"I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her," Tobin wrote. "Let the family and I grieve. Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please."

Rachel Morin. Body Found off Nature Trail Where Md. Mom Vanished, as Boyfriend Speaks Out on Social Media
Rachel Morin.

Harford County Sheriff's Office


Gahler noted that Morin’s death has garnered more attention on social media than any other case in the department's history. He encouraged the public to continue providing tips.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The sheriff asked anyone living near the trail with security cameras to review their footage from over the weekend or turn it over to police.

Rachel Morin. Body Found off Nature Trail Where Md. Mom Vanished, as Boyfriend Speaks Out on Social Media
Rachel Morin.

Harford County Sheriff's Office

The discovery of Morin’s body on Sunday concluded a two-day search, which ended after a volunteer who'd read about the mother’s disappearance on social media wound up finding the body – believed to be Morin’s – along the trail.

“We firmly believe this is the body of Rachel Morin, but that final determination belongs with the medical examiner and that has not been determined yet,” Sheriff Gahler said.

“I continue to be proud of our Harford County citizens and the way this community comes together in terrible times, and this was one of those,” the sheriff said. “Many people didn't know Rachel but they stopped their day and they conducted their own help.”

Related Articles
Jeana Burrus, Skeletal remains found 16 years ago identified as Sarasota woman never reported missing
The Remains of a Woman Found Buried in 2007 Were Just ID'd — But She Was Never Reported Missing
Vickie Lynn Belk
Man Arrested in 1979 Cold Case Murder of Md. Mom Who Was Found Fatally Shot in Woods
parker league
Teen Who Went on Graduation Trip Is Found Dead, Burning in Ariz. Bonfire Pit, Police Call Death 'Malicious'
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Body Found in Search for Minn. Mom of 2 Who Vanished Under 'Suspicious’ Circumstances; Arrest Made
Ruskin homicide
911 Caller Believed Burning Body Was Actually Mannequin. Now Police Have Launched Homicide Investigation
Rita Solis, found deceased
Missing Calif. Woman's Body Was Found in February. Her Alleged Killer Was Just Arrested
Marcy Suzette Nellis, found dead near Venango County bike trail
Missing Pa. Woman, 76, Found Dead Along Trail After Going for a Walk Near Her Home, Suspect Arrested
Chuck and Charley Morris, Father and Son Vanish While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip in Arkansas
Bodies of Missing Father and Son Found 24 Days After They Disappeared While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip
Sheila Maguire and Peter Lestician
N.J. Woman Was Found Slain in Home — and Days Later, 'Person of Interest' Boyfriend Is Found Dead by Suicide
Versey Spell, was reported missing October 2022, found human remains March 2023 Baltimore
Remains of Baltimore Orioles Employee Missing Since October Found in Container Outside Church
Layla Silvernail
2 Fla. Teenagers Killed, 1 Left Brain Dead in Separate Shootings — and Police Say Incidents May Be Connected
Layla Silvernail; Camille Quarles
2 Juveniles Arrested in Murders of 3 Fla. Teens, 3rd Suspect at Large: 'These Kids Had a Full Life Ahead of Them'
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Missing Teens Are Found Shot to Death Along North Carolina Hiking Trail: 'The Loss Is Devastating'
Meshay Melendez and daughter Layla Stewart found dead
Ex-Boyfriend Named Person of Interest After Bodies of Missing Wash. Mom, 7-Year-Old Daughter Found
Missy Hernandez
5 Days After Charging Boyfriend with Her Murder, Police Find Body of Missing Calif. Woman
Kaylee Birdzell
Missing Oregon Woman's Body Found in Landfill, Then Her Boyfriend Was Charged